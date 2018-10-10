Trivikram Srinivas and S Radhakrishna were reportedly considering on postponing the release of Aravinda Sametha Veera Raghava, but Jr NTR insisted on releasing it on the scheduled date.

Aravinda Sametha is one of the highly-anticipated Telugu movies of 2018 and its makers locked October 11 as release date, a few months ago. However, the Nandamuri family was struck by a tragedy after the death of Jr NTR's father Harikrishna in a car accident on August 29. The young tiger was left heartbroken over this news.

Director Trivikram Srinivas and producer S Radhakrishna reportedly thought that Jr NTR might need some time to get over the sudden demise of his father. Hence, they reportedly thought of delaying the release of Aravinda Sametha. "After Harikrishna's demise on August 29th, we thought of postponing Aravinda Sametha to summer," Cine Josh quoted Trivikram as saying.

The director added, "Since January is occupied with many releases, we mulled over to release our film either in February or March. We were there with NTR till night on 29th. We didn't disturb Tarak on next day as he was busy with final rights of his father. On 30th night at around 10 PM, Tarak called to tell me that we should release the film on scheduled date of October 11 at any cost."

Jr NTR went to show his commitment to his work, by appearing on the sets of Aravinda Sametha four days after his father's death. "When I told Tarak to discuss about it after 10 days, he stopped me and told me. We are already running out of time. Shoot already got delayed. I should not come out for 3 days. He came to sets on 4th day," Trivikram Srinivas told the movie portal.

Aravinda Sametha is a big budget action film, which has been produced by S Radha Krishna under the banner Haarika and Hassine Creations. Jr NTR, Pooja Hegde and Eesha Rebba are playing the lead roles, while Sunil, Naga Babu, Jagapathi Babu and Supriya Pathak essay supporting roles in the movie, which also boasts S Thaman's music and PS Vinod's cinematography.