Aravinda Sametha Veera Raghava (Aravindha/ASVR) has made humongous collection at the worldwide box office in the four-day first weekend and beaten the records of Rangasthalam and Bharat Ane Nenu (BAN).

Aravinda Sametha, which was released in over 2000 screens across globe on October 11, took the box office by the storm on the first day. Having collected over Rs 60 crore gross at the worldwide box office, the film smashed the records of Rangasthalam and Bharat Ane Nenu and became the biggest Tollywood opener of 2018.

The Trivikram Srinivas-directed action film garnered positive talk from everyone and the word of mouth helped it continue to storm the box office over the weekend. When compared to its first day, Aravinda Sametha witnessed a drop of around 50 percent in its collection on its second day. This decline was due to lack of extra shows and high ticket prices unlike on its opening day. It remained strong on Saturday and Sunday.

The makers are yet to reveal its numbers. But if we are to go by the early estimates, Aravinda Sametha has collected approximately over 120 crore gross at the worldwide box office in its four-day-extended first weekend. The movie has shattered the life-time records of many of Jr NTR's previous films and become the third highest grossing movie for him after Jai Lava Kusa (Rs 130.90 crore) and Janatha Garage (Rs 134.80 crore).

Bharat Ane Nenu, Rangasthalam and Agnyaathavaasi reportedly collected Rs 93 crore gross, Rs 90.50 crore gross and Rs 80.10 crore gross, respectively at the worldwide box office in their opening weekends. Aravinda Sametha has shattered these records in just three days and become the highest grossing movie in opening weekend in 2018.

Aravinda Sametha reportedly fetched Rs 92 crore for its producers from the sale of its global theatrical rights and the movie is estimated to have earned over Rs 75 crore for its worldwide distributors in four days. The Jr NTR and Pooja Hegde starrer has recovered them 81.52 percent of their investments in its opening weekend.

Here are the details of the area-wise rights' price and earnings of Aravinda Sametha. These numbers are based on various sources and they may not match with the actual ones. All the figures are in Rs and crore.