Jr NTR's Aravinda Sametha Veera Raghava (ASVR) has continued to keep the cash registers ringing at the box office, taking its 10-day collection closer to Rs 100 crore mark in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana (AP/TG).

Aravinda Sametha made a fantastic collection at the AP/TG box office in seven days. The movie clashed with two new releases like Hello Guru Prema Kosame and Pandem Kodi 2 on the last day of its opening week. Many in the industry predicted that its dream run would be halted by them, as they will vacate it from some cinema halls and also become the first choice for many viewers.

But Aravinda Sametha managed to remain strong and surpassed Rs 90 crore gross mark at the AP/TG box office in the eight-day-extended first week. The movie went on to show decent growth on its second Friday and Saturday and collected Rs 5 crore gross and Rs 3.75 crore gross, respectively.

Aravinda Sametha has collected approximately Rs 99.35 crore gross at the at the AP/TG box office in 10 days. One more day is left for the completion of its second weekend. As you are reading this article, the Trivikram Srinivas-directed movie has already collected much-needed amount surpass Rs 100 crore mark on its second Sunday in the Telugu states.

Aravinda Sametha has earned Rs 66.72 crore for its distributors, who have shelled out Rs 67 crore on its theatrical rights for the Telugu states. The distributors of Guntur, Nizam and Ceded are already in safe zone, as they are getting decent profit share. But the movie is yet to recover 100 percent of the investments in other areas.

As per its current pace of collection, Aravinda Sametha will return 100 percent of investments to the distributors of Krishna, Godavari East and West in the coming days. But the Jr NTR and Pooja Hegde starrer is likely to incur some amount of losses to the distributors of Vizag and Nellore.

Here are the details of the area-wise rights' price and 10-day earnings of Aravinda Sametha in the Telugu states. These numbers are based on various sources and they may not match with the actual ones. All the figures are in Rs and crore.