Aravinda Sametha continued to keep the cash registers ringing at the worldwide box office in its third weekend. It has beaten the record of Khaidi No 150 to become the fifth highest grossing film of all-time.

Aravinda Sametha collected Rs 158 crore at the worldwide box office in two weeks. The movie has shattered the lifetime record of Ram Charan's Magadheera (Rs 150 crore) and became the sixth highest grossing Telugu film of all time in 15 days. The movie needed to rake in Rs 6 crore to beat the record of Khaidi No 150 (Rs 164 crore gross), which has the fifth rank in the top Tollywood movies list.

But Aravinda Sametha was replaced in some cinema halls by seven small movies. The movie clashed with the new releases but managed to remain unstoppable at the ticket counters in the third weekend. Its occupancy in some theatres was much bigger than the new films across the Telugu states.

As per the estimates, Aravinda Sametha has collected over Rs 7 crore gross at the worldwide box office in the third weekend. Its 18-day total collection has reached Rs 165 crore gross in the global market. The Trivikram Srinivas-directed movie has been successful in beating the lifetime record of Khaidi No 150 to become the fifth highest grossing Telugu film.

The Jr NTR and Pooja Hegde starrer has dropped considerably and might rake in another Rs 10 to 15 crore gross in the coming days. As per its current pace of collection, Aravinda Sametha will not be able to go to next place as it will not be able to beat Rangasthalam, which collected Rs 216 crore gross at the worldwide box office in its lifetime.

Here are the top 15 highest grossing Telugu movies of all time. These numbers are based on various sources and they may not match with actual ones. All the figures are in Rs and crore.