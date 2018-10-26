Despite clashing with new releases, Jr NTR's Aravinda Sametha Veera Raghava (ASVR) fared well at the worldwide box office in its second week, taking its 15-day collection closer to the lifetime record of Khaidi No 150.

Aravinda Sametha collected Rs 134 crore at the worldwide box office in its opening week. The movie clashed with two hyped movies like Hello Guru Prema Kosame and Pandem Kodi 2, which reduced its screen count in its second week. It created a road-block for its dream run, by becoming the first choice for many filmgoers.

The Trivikram Srinivas-directed film witnessed a steep decline in its collection on its second Thursday, but managed decent growth over the weekend. Aravinda Sametha once again showed a considerable amount of drop on its second Monday and its collection continued to collapse on the following weekdays.

Aravinda Sametha has collected approximately Rs 24 crore gross at the worldwide box office in its second week and its 15-day total collection has reached Rs 158 crore gross in the global market. The movie is estimated to have earned Rs 95 crore for its distributors, who have invested Rs 91 crore for its rights. The film has not returned their investments but it fetched them decent profit share.

Aravinda Sametha shattered the lifetime total of Geetha Govindam in its opening week and became the third highest grossing Telugu film of 2018. The Jr NTR and Pooja Hegde starrer has gone on to beat the lifetime collection of Magadheera in its second week and become the sixth highest grosser of all time.

Now, Aravinda Sametha is heading to shatter the record of megastar Chiranjeevi's Khaidi No 150, which is the fifth highest grosser of all time with lifetime collection of Rs 164 crore. The movie is clashing with seven small-budget movies, which have reduced its screen count further in its third week. It should be seen whether it will become the fifth highest grossing film of all time this week.

Here are the top 15 highest grossing Telugu movies of all time. These numbers are based on various sources and they may not match with actual ones. All the figures are in Rs and crore.