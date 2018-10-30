World's most valuable technology company Apple is all geared up for Special Event October 2018 event today in Brooklyn.

The company is slated to kick off the keynote presentation at 10:00 am EDT (7:30 pm IST) on Tuesday. Like the fall event in September, Apple has made arrangements to webcast the entire programme online, so that the fans can watch Apple CEO Tim Cook and the team unveil the new line of products.

Apple Special Event October 2018: What to expect

Going by the creative invites sent to media outlets, Apple in all probability will announce the new line of iPad Pro series.

As per reliable reports, Apple's 2018-series iPad Pro will borrow edge-to-edge design form factor of the iPhone X (also iPhone XS & iPhone XR) series. It is also said to come with game-changing facial recognition-based biometric feature Face ID and the good news is that the Cupertino-based company has made specific design changes that avoids any form of obstruction on top; yes, there won't be any uni-brow notch in the new iPad Pro.

Even the recently leaked iPad Pro icon seen in the iOS software beta has confirmed that the device will have a uniform bezel around the screen and there won't be any physical space at the base, as the fingerprint sensor has been ditched for good.

This apparently marks the end of fingerprint-based Touch ID feature, which was first introduced with iPhone 5S in 2013. Like the 3.5mm audio jack, the former won't be returning in any of the future Apple products.

It is said to come in two sizes—10.5-inch and 12.9-inch—having true tone display.

Inside, the new iPad Pro is expected to come with new Apple A Fusion series chipset and a big battery, sufficient enough to playback high-resolution videos for more than 10 hours. The company is also speculated to bring new generation Pencil stylus with improved sensitivity, long battery life and more gesture functionality.

Besides, the new iPad Pro, Apple is expected to unveil new line MacBook Air and Mac Mini, which were refreshed in 2015 and 2014, respectively.

Also, Apple has confirmed to release the new iOS 12.1 software to all eligible iPhones, iPads and iPod Touch (6th gen). It will be coming with more than group FaceTime (up to 32 people), 70 emoji, Depth Control in the real-time preview, e-SIM support for the iPhone XS (review), the iPhone XS Max (review) and XR series and more.

Read more: Apple Special Event October 2018: What to expect at the big hardware showcase programme

How to watch Apple Special Event October 2018 on Windows PCs?

Consumers can watch Apple Special Event on PC with Windows 10 via Microsoft Edge browser. Also, the streaming service is compatible with recent versions of Chrome or Firefox (MSE, H.264, and AAC required). You can watch the event (HERE).

How to watch Apple Special Event on Android Phone?

Android device owners can watch Apple event live (HERE) via Chrome or Firefox (MSE, H.264, and AAC required).

How to watch Apple Special Event on Apple iPhones, iPods and iPads?

Apple iPhones, iPods and iPads, which run iOS 10.0 or later version, can directly watch the event (HERE) via Safari browser.

How to watch Apple Special Event on Apple Macs?

Apple Mac PC should have macOS Sierra 10.12 or later (or later version) to watch the event on this link (HERE).

How to watch iPhone launch event on Apple TV?

Readers can watch the Apple event via AirPlay on Apple TV (2nd generation or later) with the latest Apple TV software or tvOS.

Apple Special Event October 2018 timing details:

City Time Time-Zone New York (U.S.A. - New York) Tuesday, October 30, 2018, 10:00:00 EDT San Francisco (U.S.A. – California) Tuesday, October 30, 2018, 7:00:00 PDT Ottawa (Canada- Ontario) Tuesday, October 30, 2018, 10:00:00 EDT Rio de Janeiro (Brazil – Rio de Janeiro) Tuesday, October 30, 2018, 11:00:00 BRT London (United Kingdom – England) Tuesday, October 30, 2018, 14:00:00 GMT Paris (France) Tuesday, October 30, 2018, 15:00:00 CET Barcelona (Spain) Tuesday, October 30, 2018, 15:00:00 CET Berlin (Germany) Tuesday, October 30, 2018, 15:00:00 CET Amsterdam (Netherlands) Tuesday, October 30, 2018, 15:00:00 CET Johannesburg (South Africa) Tuesday, October 30, 2018, 16:00:00 SAST Moscow (Russia) Tuesday, October 30, 2018, 17:00:00 MSK Abu Dhabi (United Arab Emirates - Abu Dhabi) Tuesday, October 30, 2018, 18:00:00 GST Islamabad (Pakistan) Tuesday, October 30, 2018, 19:00:00 PKT New Delhi (India – New Delhi) Tuesday, October 30, 2018, 19:30:00 IST Indonesia (Jakarta) Tuesday, October 30, 2018, 21:00:00 WIB Beijing (China - Beijing Municipality) Tuesday, October 30, 2018, 22:00:00 CST Hong Kong (Hong Kong) Tuesday, October 30, 2018, 22:00:00 HKT Singapore (Singapore) Tuesday, October 30, 2018, 22:00:00 SGT Taipei (Taiwan) Tuesday, October 30, 2018, 22:00:00 CST Seoul (South Korea) Tuesday, October 30, 2018, 23:00:00 KST Tokyo (Japan) Tuesday, October 30, 2018, 23:00:00 JST Canberra (Australia - Australian Capital Territory) Wednesday, October 31, 2018, 01:00:00 AEST

