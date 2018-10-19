Apple, the world's most valuable technology company, announced to host the new product unveiling event later this month.

Apple Special Event is scheduled at 10:00 am EDT (7:30 pm IST) in Brooklyn on October 30. It has sent out several unique invites with artistic and colourful Apple logo with a message—"There's more in the making"— to the media outlets.

The company's official page has vibrant purple and orange painted Apple insignia with bubbles and everytime the page is refreshed, it changes to a new design, giving away the hint that it has a new iPad series.

It can be noted that Cupertino-based company already unveiled the generic iPad (6th Gen), earlier this year. So, the upcoming device is most likely to the iPad Pro (2018) with improved Apple Pencil stylus.

Apple iPad Pro (2018): What we know so far

The new iPad Pro most probably will keep the 10.5-inch and 12.9-inch screen sizes as the predecessor, but everything else will undergo changes.

Design wise, leaked reports have indicated the company will finally bring the iPhone X's Face ID feature and this means, iPad Pro 2018 series might come with a notch on top but will have an edge-to-edge screen, which will definitely bring more value addition in terms of security and also enhance the cinematic viewing experience.

Thanks to A12 Bionic, Apple iPhone XS and the XS Max including the iPhone XR series are powerful phones, which rival Android brands will take a year to match them.

We believe Apple iPad Pro (2018) might also come with a similar processor if not better capable of performing on par with a PC computer. The previous generation iPad Pro comes with Apple A10X Fusion with M10 co-processor. Its successor is likely to come with either A11X series to continue the chronological order or maybe jump to A12X Bionic Fusion series to make it on parity with iPhone processor naming scheme.

Apple is also likely to bring the new Pencil stylus with improved sensitivity and also offer longer battery life.

Besides new iPad Pro series, Apple is expected to announce AirPod 2 with longer wireless earphone connectivity range and increased battery life. Also, there is a possibility of the new MacBook Air with 9th gen Intel processors breaking covers.

In a related development, Apple's new Watch Series 4 finally made their way to Indian stores on October 19.

