Apple iPad (6th generation) had made its global debut in the US last month, and now, it has finally arrived in India.

The new iPad (6th generation) is available both on e-commerce sites and also at brick-and-mortar stores across the country. It comes in two models—Wi-Fi only and the LTE + Wi-Fi. They also come in two sub-variants—32GB and 128GB—with prices ranging between Rs 28,000 and Rs 46,300 [complete price details in the table below].

As part of the launch offer, Apple is offering the iPad (6th gen) with Rs 5,000 discount on all models for consumers using ICICI credit cards.

Is it worth buying Apple iPad (6th generation)?

Considering its spec-sheet, Apple's new iPad is best in its price segment.

It sports a 9.7-inch screen high-resolution Retina Display technology with a FaceTime HD snapper on the front. It also flaunts high-grade metallic shell and a decent 8MP primary camera on the top left corner.

It comes with a high capacity battery capable of running for close to 10 hours of surfing the web on Wi-Fi, watching a video or listening to music.

The new iPad is powered by Apple's proprietary A10 Fusion chip with 64‑bit desktop-class processor architecture.It is said to be 40 percent faster CPU clock speed and 50 percent faster graphics performance for seamless multitasking and graphics-intensive apps compared to the previous edition.

With such top-end system configuration, it is guaranteed to perform smoothly with any graphics-rich Augment Reality apps and games.

Another praiseworthy aspect of the new iPad is that it is the first generic Apple tablet to support Apple Pencil.

The Pencil was first introduced only for iPad Pro series in 2016 and the versatile tool was popular among students, professionals, and creative animation artists and is now available to even more consumers.

Apple India Press Kit

Apple Pencil is remarkably fluid and offers natural drawing experience. It comes with advanced sensors measure both pressure and tilt, and provide pixel-perfect accuracy and low latency for activities from note taking to the illustration in apps like Notability, Pages, Numbers, Keynote and Microsoft Office. Apple iPad's palm rejection technology even makes it possible to rest your hand on the screen while you use Apple Pencil, the company claims.

Considering the price and specifications, it's worth investing in the new Apple iPad (6th gen). To make it more clear, the Apple device is the best in the premium tablet class, which fall under the price-range of Rs 25,000 and Rs 50,000.

Key specifications of 9.7-inch Apple iPad (2018):

Model Apple iPad (2018) Display 9.7-inch (diagonal) LED-backlit multi-touch display with IPS technology Resolution: 2048x1536p

Pixel density: 264 ppi (pixels per inch)

Fingerprint-resistant oleophobic coating

Supports Apple Pencil OS Apple iOS 11 Processor 64-bit class Apple A10 Fusion Chip with M10 coprocessor Storage 32/128GB Camera Main: 8MP sensor with Live Photos Autofocus, Panorama (up to 43 megapixels), HDR for photos, Exposure control, Burst mode, Tap to focus, Timer mode, ƒ/2.4 aperture, Five-element lens, Hybrid IR ﬁlter, Backside illumination, Auto image stabilization, Body and face detection, Photo geotagging

Front: FaceTime HD camera with Autofocus, Panorama (up to 43 megapixels), HDR for photos, Exposure control, Burst mode, Tap to focus, Timer mode, ƒ/2.4 aperture, Five-element lens, Hybrid IR ﬁlter, Backside illumination, Auto image stabilisation, Body and face detection, Photo geotagging, FaceTime video calling from iPad to any FaceTime-enabled device over Wi-Fi or cellular Video recording 1080p HD video recording

Slow motion (120 fps)

Time-lapse video with stabilization

Video image stabilization

Body and face detection

3x video zoom

Video geotagging Battery Wi-Fi only: · Built-in 32.4-watt-hour rechargeable lithium-polymer battery · Up to 10 hours of surfing the web on Wi-Fi, watching a video or listening to music · Charging via power adapter or USB to computer system Wi-Fi + LTE: Built-in 32.4-watt-hour rechargeable lithium-polymer battery

Up to 10 hours of surfing the web on Wi-Fi, watching a video or listening to music

Up to 9 hours of surfing the web using the cellular data network

Charging via power adapter or USB to computer system Network LTE model: LTE (Bands 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 7, 8, 12, 13, 17, 18, 19, 20, 25, 26, 27, 28, 29, 30, 38, 39, 40, 41) Add-ons Nano SIM slot (in LTE model), Wi-Fi (802.11a/b/g/n/ac); dual band (2.4GHz and 5GHz); HT80 with MIMO, Bluetooth 4.2 technology Sensors Touch ID fingerprint sensor

Three-axis gyro

Accelerometer

Barometer

Ambient light sensor Dimensions Wi-Fi only: 240mm x 169.5 x 7.5 mm

Wi-Fi + LTE:240 x 169.5 x 7.5 mm Weight Wi-Fi only: 469g

Wi-Fi + LTE: 478g Colors Gold, Silver and Space Grey Accessories Smart Covers for iPad are available for Rs 3400 in charcoal grey, midnight blue, (RED), white and pink sand at Apple Authorised Resellers.

Apple Pencil: Rs 7,600 Price Wi-Fi only: 32GB : Rs 28,000 MRP

: Rs 28,000 MRP 128GB: Rs 35,700 MRP Wi-Fi + LTE: 32GB : 38,600 MRP

: 38,600 MRP 128GB: 46,300 MRP

