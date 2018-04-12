Apple's latest iPad (6th gen) made its global debut in late March at the company's special education event in Chicago and now, is finally making its way to India.

Leading e-commerce major, Flipkart has begun taking orders for the new Apple iPad series in the country with shipping to begin from April 20 onwards with prices starting at Rs 28,000.

Apple iPad (6th Gen): Should you buy?

The new 2018-series Apple iPad comes with several upgrades in terms of internal hardware over the predecessor.

It comes with a 9.7-inch screen Retina Display technology, an 8MP primary camera on the back, FaceTime HD snapper on the front and decent battery capable of running for close to 10 hours of surfing the web on Wi-Fi, watching the video or listening to music on the iPad.

The new iPad is powered by Apple's proprietary A10 Fusion chip with 64‑bit desktop-class processor architecture so that it performs smoothly any graphics-rich Augment Reality apps and games.

It is said to be 40 percent faster CPU clock speed and 50 percent faster graphics performance for seamless multitasking and graphics-intensive apps compared to the previous edition.

Another notable aspect of the new iPad is that it is the first generic Apple tablet to support Apple Pencil.

The Pencil was first introduced only for iPad Pro series in 2016 and the versatile tool was popular among students, professionals, and creative animation artists and is now available to even more consumers.

Apple Pencil is said to be remarkably fluid and offer natural drawing experience. It comes with advanced sensors measure both pressure and tilt, and provide pixel-perfect accuracy and low latency for activities from note taking to the illustration in apps such as Notability, Pages, Numbers, Keynote and Microsoft Office. Apple iPad's palm rejection technology even makes it possible to rest your hand on the screen while you use Apple Pencil, the company claims.

New Apple iPad comes in two variants—Wi-Fi only and Wi-Fi + LTE—with 32GB and 128GB storage options. It is available in the range of Rs 28,000 and Rs 46,300.

Considering the price and specifications, it's worth investing in the new Apple iPad (6th gen). The Apple device is one of the best in the premium tablet class, which fall under price-range of Rs 25,000 and Rs 50,000.

Key specifications of 9.7-inch Apple iPad (2018):

Model Apple iPad (2018) Display 9.7-inch (diagonal) LED-backlit multi-touch display with IPS technology Resolution: 2048x1536p

Pixel density: 264 ppi (pixels per inch)

Fingerprint-resistant oleophobic coating

Supports Apple Pencil OS Apple iOS 11 Processor 64-bit class Apple A10 Fusion Chip with M10 coprocessor Storage 32/128GB Camera Main: 8MP sensor with Live Photos Autofocus, Panorama (up to 43 megapixels), HDR for photos, Exposure control, Burst mode, Tap to focus, Timer mode, ƒ/2.4 aperture, Five-element lens, Hybrid IR ﬁlter, Backside illumination, Auto image stabilization, Body and face detection, Photo geotagging

Front: FaceTime HD camera with Autofocus, Panorama (up to 43 megapixels), HDR for photos, Exposure control, Burst mode, Tap to focus, Timer mode, ƒ/2.4 aperture, Five-element lens, Hybrid IR ﬁlter, Backside illumination, Auto image stabilisation, Body and face detection, Photo geotagging, FaceTime video calling from iPad to any FaceTime-enabled device over Wi-Fi or cellular Video recording 1080p HD video recording

Slow motion (120 fps)

Time-lapse video with stabilization

Video image stabilization

Body and face detection

3x video zoom

Video geotagging Battery Wi-Fi only: Built-in 32.4-watt-hour rechargeable lithium-polymer battery

Up to 10 hours of surfing the web on Wi-Fi, watching the video or listening to music

Charging via power adapter or USB to computer system Wi-Fi + LTE: Built-in 32.4-watt-hour rechargeable lithium-polymer battery

Up to 10 hours of surfing the web on Wi-Fi, watching the video or listening to music

Up to 9 hours of surfing the web using a cellular data network

Charging via power adapter or USB to computer system Network LTE model: LTE (Bands 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 7, 8, 12, 13, 17, 18, 19, 20, 25, 26, 27, 28, 29, 30, 38, 39, 40, 41) Add-ons Nano SIM slot (in LTE model), Wi-Fi (802.11a/b/g/n/ac); dual-band (2.4GHz and 5GHz); HT80 with MIMO, Bluetooth 4.2 technology Sensors Touch ID fingerprint sensor

Three-axis gyro

Accelerometer

Barometer

Ambient light sensor Dimensions Wi-Fi only: 240mm x 169.5 x 7.5 mm

Wi-Fi + LTE:240 x 169.5 x 7.5 mm Weight Wi-Fi only: 469g

Wi-Fi + LTE: 478g Colors Gold, Silver and Space Grey Accessories Smart Covers for iPad are available for Rs 3400 in charcoal grey, midnight blue, (RED), white and pink sand at Apple Authorised Resellers. Apple Pencil: Rs 7,600 Price Wi-Fi only: 32GB : Rs 28,000 MRP

: Rs 28,000 MRP 128GB: Rs 35,700 MRP Wi-Fi + LTE: 32GB : 38,600 MRP

: 38,600 MRP 128GB: 46,300 MRP

