The much-awaited Apple Watch Series 4 is finally up for sale in India in all authorised online and brick-and-mortar stores in India.

The all-new Watch Series 4 comes with huge upgrade both in terms of the design language and internal hardware over the Watch Series 4 (review). It flaunts visually appealing curvy lozenge-like structure with the sleek body (just 10.7 mm thickness) and comes with more than 35% increased display compared to the predecessor. The Watch Series 4 looks stunning with near edge-to-edge screen and thanks to the new interface watchOS 5, it offers more information with richer detail.

With watchOS 5 onboard, the Watch Series 4 brings advanced activity and communications features, state-of-the-art health capabilities. This includes a new accelerometer and gyroscope, which are able to detect hard falls, and an electrical heart rate sensor that can take an electrocardiogram (ECG) using the new ECG app, which has been granted a De Novo classification by the FDA. Apple plans to get similar regulatory approvals in other regions from respective government agencies.

Yes, even the India-bound Watch series 4 has the same hardware seen in the Apple's smart wearable in America and once the company gets the nod from local health agency, it will be activated with a minor software update.

The speaker is said to be 50 percent louder, optimized for phone calls, Siri and Walkie-Talkie features. The microphone has been relocated to reduce echo for better sound quality. The device includes the next-generation Apple S4 dual-core chip, delivering twice the speed while maintaining the same all-day battery life.

It also boasts new generations W3 wireless chip for stronger Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity with companion accessories. Apple offers the Watch Series 4 in two sizes, 40mm and 44mm with prices starting at Rs 49,900.

The company also offers The Nike+ edition, which comes with the almost same feature as the original Watch Series 4, but differ in certain aspects such as pre-loaded apps and watch faces.

It comes with newly redesigned Nike watch faces that match the new band colours, including a Pure Platinum/Black Sport Band and a Summit White Sport Loop with reflective yarn. The Apple Watch also comes with Nike Run Club and Nike Training Club with more than 180 workouts. The prices are the same as the GPS only and LTE models but have to pay extra for sports bands. Rest of the attributes are same as the Watch Series 4.

There is also high-end stainless steel case-based Apple Watch Series 4 edition. It also comes in 40mm and 44mm size with sport and Milanese Loop bands with prices ranging between Rs 71,900 and Rs 81,900 (full price details below).

Interested consumers can buy the new Apple Watch Series 4 on Flipkart and authorised Apple reseller stores across India starting today. Retail stores (online and offline) in collaboration with partner banks are offering cash backs and lucrative EMI offers.

In India, only Airtel and Reliance Jio offer the eSIM support for Apple Watch Series 4. The latter will be the only service provider to offer eSIM even for pre-paid subscribers.

Here's how to buy Apple Watch Series 4 LTE from Airtel/Reliance Jio:

Go to Airtel/Reliance online store and open Apple Watch page

Select any of the available Apple Watch Series 4 (GPS +Cellular) variants

Enter the pincode to confirm whether it is available for delivery to your area. If yes, proceed to checkout

Enter your personal details like name, email id, and mobile number

Select the desired payment option and complete the transaction

Later, you will receive a pre-order confirmation notification via email and SMS.

If you are previously using Watch Series 3 LTE, then follow these steps to pair new Series 4:

Unpair your current watch from the Watch companion app on iPhone (see here)

When prompted to delete your eSIM plan (if the user is on cellular), confirm and proceed

Setup your new AWS 4 as normal, restore from backup.

Set up cellular when prompted. In case of queries pertaining to cellular set up, reach out to telecom carrier to activate

Key specifications of Apple Watch Series 4:

Models Apple Watch Series 4 GPS+ Cellular (LTE) Display LTPO OLED Retina display with Force Touch Brightness- 1000 nits

Ion-X glass Resolutions: 40mm: 324x394p- 759 mm 2 display area

display area 44mm: 368x448p- 977 mm2 display area Ceramic + Sapphire glass on the back OS WatchOS 5 Chipset Apple S4 dual-core processor (up to 2x faster than S3 CPU) + W3 wireless chip Storage 16GB connectivity Wi-Fi (802.11 b/g/n; 2.4GHz), Bluetooth 5.0 Battery Built-in rechargeable lithium-ion battery

Up to 18 hours

Magnetic charging cable

USB power adapter

Supports AirPower mat Sensors and add-ons Fall detection, digital crown with haptic feedback, GPS, GLONASS, Galileo & QZSS, Barometric Altimeter, Water resistant up to 50 metres, electrical heart rate sensor, second-generation optical heart sensor, , improved Accelerometer with to 32 G-forces, improved Gyroscope, Ambient light sensor, eSIM (embedded SIM) only in LTE model Thickness 10.7 mm Price (MRP) Apple Watch GPS only: 40 mm: Rs 40,900 (India)/ $399 (US)

44mm: Rs 43,900 (India)/$429 (US) Apple Watch Series 4 GPS+LTE: 40mm: Rs 49,900 (India)/$499 (US)

44mm: Rs 52,900 (India)/$529(US) Stainless models: 40mm with Sport band: Rs 67,900

40mm with Milanese Loop: Rs 76,900

44mm with Sport band: Rs 71,900

44mm with Milanese Loop band: Rs 80,900

