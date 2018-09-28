The highly anticipated iPhone XS (pronounced 'Ten S') and the iPhone XS Max will finally be available for purchase later today in India.

Apple's official retail partners are hosting several local launches in major cities across India at 6:00 pm. The new iPhone XS series prices range between Rs 99,900 and Rs 1,44,900. Several bank partners Citibank, HDFC and Axis are offering cash back up to 5 percent for consumers who choose their EMI package.

Even Airtel and Reliance Jio are offering similar EMI plans and it can be noted that the former will support eSIM service even for pre-paid customers.

As far as the Flipkart is concerned, it is offering Rs 45,000 and Rs 49,500 buy-back guarantee on the iPhone XS and the iPhone XS Max, respectively with some terms or conditions pertaining to physical condition while returning the phone for new upgrades.

Similarly, Paytm too is giving bonus Rs 7,000 cash back on new iPhone XS series in exchange for old mobiles.

Is Apple iPhone XS and the iPhone XS Max worth buying?

Absolutely Yes ! The new iPhone XS series is the most powerful mobile in the industry. I have been testing both the versions for a few days and have to say, they truly live up the hype. They come with ultra-premium build quality, original design language, fast and robust A12 Bionic chipset and the camera hardware (front and back) are of praiseworthy.

Though the new iPhone XS and the iPhone XS Max come with same design language as the original iPhone X (review), they come with a huge upgrade in terms of internal hardware particularly the processor and camera.

Apple iPhone XS series comes with a good blend of high-grade steel and glass offer premium feel and also support wireless charging. They also boast IP68 certifications, meaning the devices can survive underwater for 1.5meters (5 feet) for close to 30 minutes.

The iPhone XS Max sports a massive 6.5-inch AMOLED screen, while the iPhone XS, the true successor of the iPhone X (2017) retains 5.8-inch AMOLED screen. Both come with Super Retina Display having a pixel density of 458 pixels per inch (ppi).

Under-the-hood, they house a 7nm class super processor which comes with 6-core Apple A12 Bionic CPU+ Neural Engine+ 4-core GPU, which can process 5 trillion operations per second. Rest assured, it is the most advanced and most powerful processor for a mobile in the industry.

Also, thanks to A12 Bionic, FaceID on both the new iPhone XS series models will work faster and there will be less False Rejection Rate(FRR).

The new iPhone XS series boasts advanced Dual 12MP wide-angle (F1.8) and telephoto (F2.4) cameras with 2x optical zoom, 10x digital zoom, Quad-LED True Tone flash with Slow sync, Portrait mode with advanced Bokeh and depth control (F16-F1.4), Portrait Lighting with five effects (Natural, Studio, Contour, Stage, Stage Mono), Smart HDR and can capture 4K videos in 30fps(frames per second) and 60fps and also slow-motion videos in full HD at 240 fps.

On the front, it houses equally impressive 7MP FaceTime Camera with F2.2 aperture, Retina Flash, Smart HDR, Portrait mode with advanced Bokeh and Depth control and Portrait Lighting with five effects (Natural, Studio, Contour, Stage, Stage Mono).

Apple's low-cost model iPhone XR is slated to debut in India next month. Stay tuned.

Key specifications of Apple iPhone XS Max, iPhone XS and iPhone XR:

Models iPhone XS Max iPhone XS iPhone XR Display 6.5-inch OLED Super Retina screen HDR display

Resolution:2688x1242p

Pixel density: 458ppi (pixels per inch)

Contrast ratio: 1,000,000:1

True Tone Display

Wide colour display (P3)

3D Touch

Brightness: 625 cd/m2 max 5.8-inch OLED Super Retina screen HDR display

Resolution:2436x1125p

Pixel density: 458ppi (pixels per inch)

Contrast ratio: 1,000,000:1

True Tone Display

Wide colour display (P3)

3D Touch Brightness: 625 cd/m2 max 6.1-inch LCD Liquid Retina HD screen HDR display

Resolution:1792x828p

Pixel density: 326ppi (pixels per inch)

Contrast ratio: 1,400:1

True Tone Display

Wide colour display (P3)

Brightness: 625 cd/m2 max OS Processor 7nm class 6-core Apple A12 Bionic CPU+ Neural Engine+ 4-core GPU 7nm class 6-core Apple A12 Bionic CPU+ Neural Engine+ 4-core GPU 7nm class 6-core Apple A12 Bionic CPU+ Neural Engine+ 4-core GPU Storage 64GB/256GB/512GB 64GB/256GB/512GB 64GB/128GB/256GB Main Camera Dual 12MP wide-angle (F1.8) and telephoto (F2.4) cameras Dual optical image stabilisation

2x optical zoom, 10x digital zoom

Wide colours capture for photos and live photos

Quad-LED True Tone flash with Slow sync

Portrait mode with advanced Bokeh and depth control (F16-F1.4)

Portrait Lighting with five effects (Natural, Studio, Contour, Stage, Stage Mono)

Smart HDR for photos Dual 12MP wide-angle (F1.8) and telephoto (F2.4) cameras Dual optical image stabilisation

2x optical zoom, 10x digital zoom

Wide colours capture for photos and live photos

Quad-LED True Tone flash with Slow sync

Portrait mode with advanced Bokeh and depth control (F16-F1.4)

Portrait Lighting with five effects (Natural, Studio, Contour, Stage, Stage Mono)

Smart HDR for photos 12MP wide-angle (F1.8) Optical image stabilisation

5x digital zoom

Wide colours capture for photos and live photos

Quad-LED True Tone flash with Slow sync

Portrait mode with advanced Bokeh and depth control (F16-F1.4)

Portrait Lighting with three effects (Natural, Studio, Contour)

Smart HDR for photos Video 4K video recording at 24fps, 30fps or 60fps

1080p HD video recording at 30 fps

Extended dynamic range for video up to 30 fps

Optical Image Stabilisation for video

2x Optical zoom; digital zoom up to 6x

Slow-motion video support for 1080p at 120fps or 240 fps

Time-lapse video with stabilisation

Stereo recording 4K video recording at 24fps, 30fps or 60fps

1080p HD video recording at 30 fps

Extended dynamic range for video up to 30 fps

Optical Image Stabilisation for video

2x Optical zoom; digital zoom up to 6x

Slow-motion video support for 1080p at 120fps or 240 fps

Time-lapse video with stabilisation

Stereo recording 4K video recording at 24fps, 30fps or 60fps

1080p HD video recording at 30 fps

Extended dynamic range for video up to 30 fps

Optical Image Stabilisation for video

digital zoom up to 3x

Slow-motion video support for 1080p at 120fps or 240 fps

Time-lapse video with stabilisation

Stereo recording Front camera TrueDepth camera 7MP photos

F2.2 aperture Retina Flash

Wide colour capture for photos and Live photos

Smart HDR for photos

Portrait mode with advanced Bokeh and Depth control

Portrait Lighting with five effects (Natural, Studio, Contour, Stage, Stage Mono)

Extended dynamic range for video at 30fps

Cinematic video stabilisation (1080p and 720p)

1080p HD video recording at 30 fps for 60 fps

Animoji and Memoji TrueDepth camera 7MP photos

F2.2 aperture Retina Flash

Wide colour capture for photos and Live photos

Smart HDR for photos

Portrait mode with advanced Bokeh and Depth control

Portrait Lighting with five effects (Natural, Studio, Contour, Stage, Stage Mono)

Extended dynamic range for video at 30fps

Cinematic video stabilisation (1080p and 720p)

1080p HD video recording at 30 fps for 60 fps

Animoji and Memoji TrueDepth camera 7MP photos

F2.2 aperture

Retina Flash

Wide colour capture for photos and Live photos

Smart HDR for photos

Portrait mode with advanced Bokeh and Depth control

Portrait Lighting with five effects (Natural, Studio, Contour, Stage, Stage Mono)

Extended dynamic range for video at 30fps

Cinematic video stabilisation (1080p and 720p)

1080p HD video recording at 30 fps for 60 fps

Animoji and Memoji Connectivity and Network Dual SIM Dual Standby (physical SIM+ eSIM) Gigabit-class LTE, Bluetooth 5.0, 802.11ac Wi-Fi MIMO,VoLTE, NFC with reader mode, Wi-Fi calling, GPS/GLONASS/Galileo/QZSSGSM/EDGE, UMTS/HSPA+, DC-HSDPA, CDMA EV-DO Rev, A(select models)In China: iPhones will come with two physical SIM support Dual SIM Dual Standby (physical SIM+ eSIM) Gigabit-class LTE, Bluetooth 5.0, 802.11ac Wi-Fi MIMO,VoLTE, NFC with reader mode, Wi-Fi calling, GPS/GLONASS/Galileo/QZSSGSM/EDGE, UMTS/HSPA+, DC-HSDPA, CDMA EV-DO Rev, A(select models)In China: iPhones will come with two physical SIM support Dual SIM Dual Standby (physical SIM+ eSIM) Gigabit-class LTE, Bluetooth 5.0, 802.11ac Wi-Fi MIMO,VoLTE, NFC with reader mode, Wi-Fi calling, GPS/GLONASS/Galileo/QZSSGSM/EDGE, UMTS/HSPA+, DC-HSDPA, CDMA EV-DO Rev, A(select models)In China: iPhones will come with two physical SIM support Battery Talk time: up to 25 hoursInternet use: up to 13 hoursVideo playback: up to 15 hoursAudio playback: up to 65 hoursFast-charge capable:Up to 50% charge in 30 minutes Talk time: up to 20 hoursInternet use: up to 12 hoursVideo playback: up to 14 hoursAudio playback: up to 60 hoursFast-charge capable:Up to 50% charge in 30 minutes Talk time: up to 25 hoursInternet use: up to 15 hoursVideo playback: up to 16 hoursAudio playback: up to 65 hoursFast-charge capable:Up to 50% charge in 30 minutes Add-ons Rated IP68 (maximum depth of

2 metres up to 30 minutes) under IEC standard 60529, Face ID: Enabled by TrueDepth camera for facial recognition, FaceTime video and audio calling via Wi-Fi/Cellular or any FaceTime audio–enabled device Rated IP68 (maximum depth of

2 metres up to 30 minutes) under IEC standard 60529, Face ID: Enabled by TrueDepth camera for facial recognition, FaceTime video and audio calling via Wi-Fi/Cellular or any FaceTime audio–enabled device Rated IP67 (maximum depth of

1 metres up to 30 minutes) under IEC standard 60529, Face ID: Enabled by TrueDepth camera for facial recognition, FaceTime video and audio calling via Wi-Fi/Cellular or any FaceTime audio–enabled device Dimensions 157.5 x 77.4 x 7.7 mm 143.6 x 70.9 x 7.7 mm 150.9 x 75.7 x 8.3 mm Weight 208g 177g 194g Colours Gold/Silver/Space Grey Gold/Silver/Space Grey Blue/White/Black/Yellow/Coral/ Red Price (in India) 64GB: Rs 1,09,900256GB: Rs 1,24,900512GB: Rs 1,44,900 64GB: Rs 99,900256GB: Rs 1,14,900512GB: Rs 1,34,900 64GB: Rs 76,900128GB: Rs 81,900256GB: Rs 91,900

