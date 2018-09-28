The highly anticipated iPhone XS (pronounced 'Ten S') and the iPhone XS Max will finally be available for purchase later today in India.
Apple's official retail partners are hosting several local launches in major cities across India at 6:00 pm. The new iPhone XS series prices range between Rs 99,900 and Rs 1,44,900. Several bank partners Citibank, HDFC and Axis are offering cash back up to 5 percent for consumers who choose their EMI package.
Even Airtel and Reliance Jio are offering similar EMI plans and it can be noted that the former will support eSIM service even for pre-paid customers.
As far as the Flipkart is concerned, it is offering Rs 45,000 and Rs 49,500 buy-back guarantee on the iPhone XS and the iPhone XS Max, respectively with some terms or conditions pertaining to physical condition while returning the phone for new upgrades.
Similarly, Paytm too is giving bonus Rs 7,000 cash back on new iPhone XS series in exchange for old mobiles.
Is Apple iPhone XS and the iPhone XS Max worth buying?
Absolutely Yes ! The new iPhone XS series is the most powerful mobile in the industry. I have been testing both the versions for a few days and have to say, they truly live up the hype. They come with ultra-premium build quality, original design language, fast and robust A12 Bionic chipset and the camera hardware (front and back) are of praiseworthy.
Though the new iPhone XS and the iPhone XS Max come with same design language as the original iPhone X (review), they come with a huge upgrade in terms of internal hardware particularly the processor and camera.
Apple iPhone XS series comes with a good blend of high-grade steel and glass offer premium feel and also support wireless charging. They also boast IP68 certifications, meaning the devices can survive underwater for 1.5meters (5 feet) for close to 30 minutes.
The iPhone XS Max sports a massive 6.5-inch AMOLED screen, while the iPhone XS, the true successor of the iPhone X (2017) retains 5.8-inch AMOLED screen. Both come with Super Retina Display having a pixel density of 458 pixels per inch (ppi).
Under-the-hood, they house a 7nm class super processor which comes with 6-core Apple A12 Bionic CPU+ Neural Engine+ 4-core GPU, which can process 5 trillion operations per second. Rest assured, it is the most advanced and most powerful processor for a mobile in the industry.
Also, thanks to A12 Bionic, FaceID on both the new iPhone XS series models will work faster and there will be less False Rejection Rate(FRR).
The new iPhone XS series boasts advanced Dual 12MP wide-angle (F1.8) and telephoto (F2.4) cameras with 2x optical zoom, 10x digital zoom, Quad-LED True Tone flash with Slow sync, Portrait mode with advanced Bokeh and depth control (F16-F1.4), Portrait Lighting with five effects (Natural, Studio, Contour, Stage, Stage Mono), Smart HDR and can capture 4K videos in 30fps(frames per second) and 60fps and also slow-motion videos in full HD at 240 fps.
On the front, it houses equally impressive 7MP FaceTime Camera with F2.2 aperture, Retina Flash, Smart HDR, Portrait mode with advanced Bokeh and Depth control and Portrait Lighting with five effects (Natural, Studio, Contour, Stage, Stage Mono).
Apple's low-cost model iPhone XR is slated to debut in India next month. Stay tuned.
Key specifications of Apple iPhone XS Max, iPhone XS and iPhone XR:
|Models
|iPhone XS Max
|iPhone XS
|iPhone XR
|Display
|6.5-inch OLED Super Retina screen
|5.8-inch OLED Super Retina screen
Brightness: 625 cd/m2 max
|6.1-inch LCD Liquid Retina HD screen
|OS
|Processor
|7nm class 6-core Apple A12 Bionic CPU+ Neural Engine+ 4-core GPU
|7nm class 6-core Apple A12 Bionic CPU+ Neural Engine+ 4-core GPU
|7nm class 6-core Apple A12 Bionic CPU+ Neural Engine+ 4-core GPU
|Storage
|64GB/256GB/512GB
|64GB/256GB/512GB
|64GB/128GB/256GB
|Main Camera
|Dual 12MP wide-angle (F1.8) and telephoto (F2.4) cameras
|Dual 12MP wide-angle (F1.8) and telephoto (F2.4) cameras
|12MP wide-angle (F1.8)
|Video
|
|
|
|Front camera
|TrueDepth camera
|TrueDepth camera
|TrueDepth camera
|Connectivity and Network
|Dual SIM Dual Standby (physical SIM+ eSIM) Gigabit-class LTE, Bluetooth 5.0, 802.11ac Wi-Fi MIMO,VoLTE, NFC with reader mode, Wi-Fi calling, GPS/GLONASS/Galileo/QZSSGSM/EDGE, UMTS/HSPA+, DC-HSDPA, CDMA EV-DO Rev, A(select models)In China: iPhones will come with two physical SIM support
|Dual SIM Dual Standby (physical SIM+ eSIM) Gigabit-class LTE, Bluetooth 5.0, 802.11ac Wi-Fi MIMO,VoLTE, NFC with reader mode, Wi-Fi calling, GPS/GLONASS/Galileo/QZSSGSM/EDGE, UMTS/HSPA+, DC-HSDPA, CDMA EV-DO Rev, A(select models)In China: iPhones will come with two physical SIM support
|Dual SIM Dual Standby (physical SIM+ eSIM) Gigabit-class LTE, Bluetooth 5.0, 802.11ac Wi-Fi MIMO,VoLTE, NFC with reader mode, Wi-Fi calling, GPS/GLONASS/Galileo/QZSSGSM/EDGE, UMTS/HSPA+, DC-HSDPA, CDMA EV-DO Rev, A(select models)In China: iPhones will come with two physical SIM support
|Battery
|Talk time: up to 25 hoursInternet use: up to 13 hoursVideo playback: up to 15 hoursAudio playback: up to 65 hoursFast-charge capable:Up to 50% charge in 30 minutes
|Talk time: up to 20 hoursInternet use: up to 12 hoursVideo playback: up to 14 hoursAudio playback: up to 60 hoursFast-charge capable:Up to 50% charge in 30 minutes
|Talk time: up to 25 hoursInternet use: up to 15 hoursVideo playback: up to 16 hoursAudio playback: up to 65 hoursFast-charge capable:Up to 50% charge in 30 minutes
|Add-ons
|Rated IP68 (maximum depth of
2 metres up to 30 minutes) under IEC standard 60529, Face ID: Enabled by TrueDepth camera for facial recognition, FaceTime video and audio calling via Wi-Fi/Cellular or any FaceTime audio–enabled device
|Rated IP68 (maximum depth of
2 metres up to 30 minutes) under IEC standard 60529, Face ID: Enabled by TrueDepth camera for facial recognition, FaceTime video and audio calling via Wi-Fi/Cellular or any FaceTime audio–enabled device
|Rated IP67 (maximum depth of
1 metres up to 30 minutes) under IEC standard 60529, Face ID: Enabled by TrueDepth camera for facial recognition, FaceTime video and audio calling via Wi-Fi/Cellular or any FaceTime audio–enabled device
|Dimensions
|157.5 x 77.4 x 7.7 mm
|143.6 x 70.9 x 7.7 mm
|150.9 x 75.7 x 8.3 mm
|Weight
|208g
|177g
|194g
|Colours
|Gold/Silver/Space Grey
|Gold/Silver/Space Grey
|Blue/White/Black/Yellow/Coral/ Red
|Price (in India)
|64GB: Rs 1,09,900256GB: Rs 1,24,900512GB: Rs 1,44,900
|64GB: Rs 99,900256GB: Rs 1,14,900512GB: Rs 1,34,900
|64GB: Rs 76,900128GB: Rs 81,900256GB: Rs 91,900