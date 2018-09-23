Earlier this month, Apple announced the new iPhone XS, XS Max and XR series and one of the key features of the new devices is the dual-SIM support, one physical SIM and another eSIM (embedded SIM). In India, Reliance Jio and Airtel are the only two service providers to provide the eSIM support.
However, Airtel is offering this service only for post-paid consumers of the iPhone XS series, which is slated to officially land in India on September 28. On the other hand, Reliance Jio's offer extends even to the pre-paid subscribers, which form the biggest chunk of the mobile network consumers in the country.
This is a welcome move by Jio, as prepaid is very economical and comes handy for consumers who travel to foreign locations and can buy desired pre-paid connection with lucrative data benefits and voice calls for limited time and discard it when they return back home. They can also continue if they choose to save it for future overseas trips.
A similar thing happened with the Apple Watch Series 3 Cellular (review) as well in May; Airtel offered free telecommunication support for postpaid, while Reliance Jio was generous to extend the same to the pre-paid customer, as well.
Here's how to setup eSIM on iPhone XS and XR series:
As said before, the new 2018-series iPhone comes with a nano-SIM and the other (or others) uses an eSIM. If you don't have a nano-SIM and your carrier supports it, an eSIM can serve as your only cellular plan. The eSIM provided by your carrier is stored digitally in your iPhone.
To activate your second cellular plan, you can scan the QR code which the network carrier gave you, use your carrier's iPhone app, or you enter the information manually:
Scan a QR code
- Go to Settings > Cellular.
- Tap Add Cellular Plan.
- Use your iPhone to scan the QR code that your carrier provided.
If you're asked to enter a confirmation code to activate the eSIM, enter the number that your carrier provided.
Use a carrier app
- Go to the App Store and download your carrier's app.
- Use the app to purchase a cellular plan.
If required, you can manually enter the plan information. Tap Enter Details Manually, at the bottom of the iPhone screen.
You can store more than one eSIM in your iPhone, but you can use only one at a time. You can switch eSIMs by tapping Settings > Cellular > Cellular Plans and tapping the plan you want to use. Then tap Turn On This Line.
Key specifications of Apple iPhone XS Max, iPhone XS and iPhone XR:
|
Models
|
iPhone XS Max
|
iPhone XS
|
iPhone XR
|
Display
|
6.5-inch OLED Super Retina screen
|
5.8-inch OLED Super Retina screen
Brightness: 625 cd/m2 max
|
6.1-inch LCD Liquid Retina HD screen
|
OS
|
Apple iOS 12
|
Apple iOS 12
|
Apple iOS 12
|
Processor
|
7nm class 6-core Apple A12 Bionic CPU+ Neural Engine+ 4-core GPU
|
7nm class 6-core Apple A12 Bionic CPU+ Neural Engine+ 4-core GPU
|
7nm class 6-core Apple A12 Bionic CPU+ Neural Engine+ 4-core GPU
|
Storage
|
64GB/256GB/512GB
|
64GB/256GB/512GB
|
64GB/128GB/256GB
|
Main Camera
|
Dual 12MP wide-angle (F1.8) and telephoto (F2.4) cameras
|
Dual 12MP wide-angle (F1.8) and telephoto (F2.4) cameras
|
12MP wide-angle (F1.8)
|
Video
|
|
|
|
Front camera
|
TrueDepth camera
|
TrueDepth camera
|
TrueDepth camera
|
Connectivity and Network
|
Dual SIM Dual Standby (physical SIM+ eSIM) Gigabit-class LTE, Bluetooth 5.0, 802.11ac Wi-Fi MIMO,VoLTE, NFC with reader mode, Wi-Fi calling, GPS/GLONASS/Galileo/QZSS
GSM/EDGE, UMTS/HSPA+, DC-HSDPA, CDMA EV-DO Rev, A(select models)
|
Dual SIM Dual Standby (physical SIM+ eSIM) Gigabit-class LTE, Bluetooth 5.0, 802.11ac Wi-Fi MIMO,VoLTE, NFC with reader mode, Wi-Fi calling, GPS/GLONASS/Galileo/QZSS
GSM/EDGE, UMTS/HSPA+, DC-HSDPA, CDMA EV-DO Rev, A(select models)
|
Dual SIM Dual Standby (physical SIM+ eSIM) Gigabit-class LTE, Bluetooth 5.0, 802.11ac Wi-Fi MIMO,VoLTE, NFC with reader mode, Wi-Fi calling, GPS/GLONASS/Galileo/QZSS
GSM/EDGE, UMTS/HSPA+, DC-HSDPA, CDMA EV-DO Rev, A(select models)
|
Battery
|
|
|
|
Add-ons
|
Rated IP68 (maximum depth of
|
Rated IP68 (maximum depth of
|
Rated IP67 (maximum depth of
|
Dimensions
|
157.5 x 77.4 x 7.7 mm
|
143.6 x 70.9 x 7.7 mm
|
150.9 x 75.7 x 8.3 mm
|
Weight
|
208g
|
177g
|
194g
|
Colours
|
Gold/Silver/Space Grey
|
Gold/Silver/Space Grey
|
Blue/White/Black/Yellow/Coral/ Red
|
Price (in India)
|
|
|