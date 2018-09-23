Earlier this month, Apple announced the new iPhone XS, XS Max and XR series and one of the key features of the new devices is the dual-SIM support, one physical SIM and another eSIM (embedded SIM). In India, Reliance Jio and Airtel are the only two service providers to provide the eSIM support.

However, Airtel is offering this service only for post-paid consumers of the iPhone XS series, which is slated to officially land in India on September 28. On the other hand, Reliance Jio's offer extends even to the pre-paid subscribers, which form the biggest chunk of the mobile network consumers in the country.

This is a welcome move by Jio, as prepaid is very economical and comes handy for consumers who travel to foreign locations and can buy desired pre-paid connection with lucrative data benefits and voice calls for limited time and discard it when they return back home. They can also continue if they choose to save it for future overseas trips.

A similar thing happened with the Apple Watch Series 3 Cellular (review) as well in May; Airtel offered free telecommunication support for postpaid, while Reliance Jio was generous to extend the same to the pre-paid customer, as well.

Here's how to setup eSIM on iPhone XS and XR series:

As said before, the new 2018-series iPhone comes with a nano-SIM and the other (or others) uses an eSIM. If you don't have a nano-SIM and your carrier supports it, an eSIM can serve as your only cellular plan. The eSIM provided by your carrier is stored digitally in your iPhone.

To activate your second cellular plan, you can scan the QR code which the network carrier gave you, use your carrier's iPhone app, or you enter the information manually:

Scan a QR code

Go to Settings > Cellular. Tap Add Cellular Plan. Use your iPhone to scan the QR code that your carrier provided.

If you're asked to enter a confirmation code to activate the eSIM, enter the number that your carrier provided.

Use a carrier app

Go to the App Store and download your carrier's app. Use the app to purchase a cellular plan.

If required, you can manually enter the plan information. Tap Enter Details Manually, at the bottom of the iPhone screen.

You can store more than one eSIM in your iPhone, but you can use only one at a time. You can switch eSIMs by tapping Settings > Cellular > Cellular Plans and tapping the plan you want to use. Then tap Turn On This Line.

Key specifications of Apple iPhone XS Max, iPhone XS and iPhone XR:

Models iPhone XS Max iPhone XS iPhone XR Display 6.5-inch OLED Super Retina screen HDR display

Resolution:2688x1242p

Pixel density: 458ppi (pixels per inch)

Contrast ratio: 1,000,000:1

True Tone Display

Wide colour display (P3)

3D Touch

Brightness: 625 cd/m2 max 5.8-inch OLED Super Retina screen HDR display

Resolution:2436x1125p

Pixel density: 458ppi (pixels per inch)

Contrast ratio: 1,000,000:1

True Tone Display

Wide colour display (P3)

3D Touch Brightness: 625 cd/m2 max 6.1-inch LCD Liquid Retina HD screen HDR display

Resolution:1792x828p

Pixel density: 326ppi (pixels per inch)

Contrast ratio: 1,400:1

True Tone Display

Wide colour display (P3)

Brightness: 625 cd/m2 max OS Apple iOS 12 Apple iOS 12 Apple iOS 12 Processor 7nm class 6-core Apple A12 Bionic CPU+ Neural Engine+ 4-core GPU 7nm class 6-core Apple A12 Bionic CPU+ Neural Engine+ 4-core GPU 7nm class 6-core Apple A12 Bionic CPU+ Neural Engine+ 4-core GPU Storage 64GB/256GB/512GB 64GB/256GB/512GB 64GB/128GB/256GB Main Camera Dual 12MP wide-angle (F1.8) and telephoto (F2.4) cameras Dual optical image stabilisation

2x optical zoom, 10x digital zoom

Wide colours capture for photos and live photos

Quad-LED True Tone flash with Slow sync

Portrait mode with advanced Bokeh and depth control (F16-F1.4)

Portrait Lighting with five effects (Natural, Studio, Contour, Stage, Stage Mono)

Smart HDR for photos Dual 12MP wide-angle (F1.8) and telephoto (F2.4) cameras Dual optical image stabilisation

2x optical zoom, 10x digital zoom

Wide colours capture for photos and live photos

Quad-LED True Tone flash with Slow sync

Portrait mode with advanced Bokeh and depth control (F16-F1.4)

Portrait Lighting with five effects (Natural, Studio, Contour, Stage, Stage Mono)

Smart HDR for photos 12MP wide-angle (F1.8) Optical image stabilisation

5x digital zoom

Wide colours capture for photos and live photos

Quad-LED True Tone flash with Slow sync

Portrait mode with advanced Bokeh and depth control (F16-F1.4)

Portrait Lighting with three effects (Natural, Studio, Contour)

Smart HDR for photos Video 4K video recording at 24fps, 30fps or 60fps

1080p HD video recording at 30 fps

Extended dynamic range for video up to 30 fps

Optical Image Stabilisation for video

2x Optical zoom; digital zoom up to 6x

Slow-motion video support for 1080p at 120fps or 240 fps

Time-lapse video with stabilisation

Stereo recording 4K video recording at 24fps, 30fps or 60fps

1080p HD video recording at 30 fps

Extended dynamic range for video up to 30 fps

Optical Image Stabilisation for video

2x Optical zoom; digital zoom up to 6x

Slow-motion video support for 1080p at 120fps or 240 fps

Time-lapse video with stabilisation

Stereo recording 4K video recording at 24fps, 30fps or 60fps

1080p HD video recording at 30 fps

Extended dynamic range for video up to 30 fps

Optical Image Stabilisation for video

digital zoom up to 3x

Slow-motion video support for 1080p at 120fps or 240 fps

Time-lapse video with stabilisation

Stereo recording Front camera TrueDepth camera 7MP photos

F2.2 aperture

Retina Flash

Wide colour capture for photos and Live photos

Smart HDR for photos

Portrait mode with advanced Bokeh and Depth control

Portrait Lighting with five effects (Natural, Studio, Contour, Stage, Stage Mono)

Extended dynamic range for video at 30fps

Cinematic video stabilisation (1080p and 720p)

1080p HD video recording at 30 fps for 60 fps

Animoji and Memoji TrueDepth camera 7MP photos

F2.2 aperture

Retina Flash

Wide colour capture for photos and Live photos

Smart HDR for photos

Portrait mode with advanced Bokeh and Depth control

Portrait Lighting with five effects (Natural, Studio, Contour, Stage, Stage Mono)

Extended dynamic range for video at 30fps

Cinematic video stabilisation (1080p and 720p)

1080p HD video recording at 30 fps for 60 fps

Animoji and Memoji TrueDepth camera 7MP photos

F2.2 aperture

Retina Flash

Wide colour capture for photos and Live photos

Smart HDR for photos

Portrait mode with advanced Bokeh and Depth control

Portrait Lighting with five effects (Natural, Studio, Contour, Stage, Stage Mono)

Extended dynamic range for video at 30fps

Cinematic video stabilisation (1080p and 720p)

1080p HD video recording at 30 fps for 60 fps

Animoji and Memoji Connectivity and Network Dual SIM Dual Standby (physical SIM+ eSIM) Gigabit-class LTE, Bluetooth 5.0, 802.11ac Wi-Fi MIMO,VoLTE, NFC with reader mode, Wi-Fi calling, GPS/GLONASS/Galileo/QZSS GSM/EDGE, UMTS/HSPA+, DC-HSDPA, CDMA EV-DO Rev, A(select models) In China: iPhones will come with two physical SIM support Dual SIM Dual Standby (physical SIM+ eSIM) Gigabit-class LTE, Bluetooth 5.0, 802.11ac Wi-Fi MIMO,VoLTE, NFC with reader mode, Wi-Fi calling, GPS/GLONASS/Galileo/QZSS GSM/EDGE, UMTS/HSPA+, DC-HSDPA, CDMA EV-DO Rev, A(select models) In China: iPhones will come with two physical SIM support Dual SIM Dual Standby (physical SIM+ eSIM) Gigabit-class LTE, Bluetooth 5.0, 802.11ac Wi-Fi MIMO,VoLTE, NFC with reader mode, Wi-Fi calling, GPS/GLONASS/Galileo/QZSS GSM/EDGE, UMTS/HSPA+, DC-HSDPA, CDMA EV-DO Rev, A(select models) In China: iPhones will come with two physical SIM support Battery Talk time: up to 25 hours

Internet use: up to 13 hours

Video playback: up to 15 hours

Audio playback: up to 65 hours

Fast-charge capable:

Up to 50% charge in 30 minutes Talk time: up to 20 hours

Internet use: up to 12 hours

Video playback: up to 14 hours

Audio playback: up to 60 hours

Fast-charge capable:

Up to 50% charge in 30 minutes Talk time: up to 25 hours

Internet use: up to 15 hours

Video playback: up to 16 hours

Audio playback: up to 65 hours

Fast-charge capable:

Up to 50% charge in 30 minutes Add-ons Rated IP68 (maximum depth of

2 metres up to 30 minutes) under IEC standard 60529, Face ID: Enabled by TrueDepth camera for facial recognition, FaceTime video and audio calling via Wi-Fi/Cellular or any FaceTime audio–enabled device Rated IP68 (maximum depth of

2 metres up to 30 minutes) under IEC standard 60529, Face ID: Enabled by TrueDepth camera for facial recognition, FaceTime video and audio calling via Wi-Fi/Cellular or any FaceTime audio–enabled device Rated IP67 (maximum depth of

1 metres up to 30 minutes) under IEC standard 60529, Face ID: Enabled by TrueDepth camera for facial recognition, FaceTime video and audio calling via Wi-Fi/Cellular or any FaceTime audio–enabled device Dimensions 157.5 x 77.4 x 7.7 mm 143.6 x 70.9 x 7.7 mm 150.9 x 75.7 x 8.3 mm Weight 208g 177g 194g Colours Gold/Silver/Space Grey Gold/Silver/Space Grey Blue/White/Black/Yellow/Coral/ Red Price (in India) 64GB: Rs 1,09,900

256GB: Rs 1,24,900

512GB: Rs 1,44,900 64GB: Rs 99,900

256GB: Rs 1,14,900

512GB: Rs 1,34,900 64GB: Rs 76,900

128GB: Rs 81,900

256GB: Rs 91,900

Stay tuned. Follow us @IBTimesIN_Tech on Twitter and on Google News for the latest updates on Apple and Reliance Jio.