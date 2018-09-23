Apple iPhone X best selling smartphone in early 2018IBTimes India/YouTube

Earlier this month, Apple announced the new iPhone XS, XS Max and XR series and one of the key features of the new devices is the dual-SIM support, one physical SIM and another eSIM (embedded SIM). In India, Reliance Jio and Airtel are the only two service providers to provide the eSIM support.

However, Airtel is offering this service only for post-paid consumers of the iPhone XS series, which is slated to officially land in India on September 28. On the other hand, Reliance Jio's offer extends even to the pre-paid subscribers, which form the biggest chunk of the mobile network consumers in the country.

This is a welcome move by Jio, as prepaid is very economical and comes handy for consumers who travel to foreign locations and can buy desired pre-paid connection with lucrative data benefits and voice calls for limited time and discard it when they return back home. They can also continue if they choose to save it for future overseas trips.

A similar thing happened with the Apple Watch Series 3 Cellular (review) as well in May; Airtel offered free telecommunication support for postpaid, while Reliance Jio was generous to extend the same to the pre-paid customer, as well.

Here's how to setup eSIM on iPhone XS and XR series:

As said before, the new 2018-series iPhone comes with a nano-SIM and the other (or others) uses an eSIM. If you don't have a nano-SIM and your carrier supports it, an eSIM can serve as your only cellular plan. The eSIM provided by your carrier is stored digitally in your iPhone.

iphone
IP6x is the highest dust resistance rating, so the iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max are fully protected from dust and dirt.Apple

To activate your second cellular plan, you can scan the QR code which the network carrier gave you, use your carrier's iPhone app, or you enter the information manually:

Scan a QR code

  1. Go to Settings > Cellular.
  2. Tap Add Cellular Plan.
  3. Use your iPhone to scan the QR code that your carrier provided.

If you're asked to enter a confirmation code to activate the eSIM, enter the number that your carrier provided.

Use a carrier app

  1. Go to the App Store and download your carrier's app.
  2. Use the app to purchase a cellular plan.

If required, you can manually enter the plan information. Tap Enter Details Manually, at the bottom of the iPhone screen.

You can store more than one eSIM in your iPhone, but you can use only one at a time. You can switch eSIMs by tapping Settings > Cellular > Cellular Plans and tapping the plan you want to use. Then tap Turn On This Line.

Key specifications of Apple iPhone XS Max, iPhone XS and iPhone XR:

Models

iPhone XS Max

iPhone XS

iPhone XR

Display

6.5-inch OLED Super Retina screen

  • HDR display
  • Resolution:2688x1242p
  • Pixel density: 458ppi (pixels per inch)
  • Contrast ratio: 1,000,000:1
  • True Tone Display
  • Wide colour display (P3)
  • 3D Touch
  • Brightness: 625 cd/m2 max

5.8-inch OLED Super Retina screen

  • HDR display
  • Resolution:2436x1125p
  • Pixel density: 458ppi (pixels per inch)
  • Contrast ratio: 1,000,000:1
  • True Tone Display
  • Wide colour display (P3)
  • 3D Touch

Brightness: 625 cd/m2 max

6.1-inch LCD Liquid Retina HD screen

  • HDR display
  • Resolution:1792x828p
  • Pixel density: 326ppi (pixels per inch)
  • Contrast ratio: 1,400:1
  • True Tone Display
  • Wide colour display (P3)
  • Brightness: 625 cd/m2 max

OS

Apple iOS 12

Apple iOS 12

Apple iOS 12

Processor

7nm class 6-core Apple A12 Bionic CPU+ Neural Engine+ 4-core GPU

7nm class 6-core Apple A12 Bionic CPU+ Neural Engine+ 4-core GPU

7nm class 6-core Apple A12 Bionic CPU+ Neural Engine+ 4-core GPU

Storage

64GB/256GB/512GB

64GB/256GB/512GB

64GB/128GB/256GB

Main Camera

Dual 12MP wide-angle (F1.8) and telephoto (F2.4) cameras

  • Dual optical image stabilisation
  • 2x optical zoom, 10x digital zoom
  • Wide colours capture for photos and live photos
  • Quad-LED True Tone flash with Slow sync
  • Portrait mode with advanced Bokeh and depth control (F16-F1.4)
  • Portrait Lighting with five effects (Natural, Studio, Contour, Stage, Stage Mono)
  • Smart HDR for photos

Dual 12MP wide-angle (F1.8) and telephoto (F2.4) cameras

  • Dual optical image stabilisation
  • 2x optical zoom, 10x digital zoom
  • Wide colours capture for photos and live photos
  • Quad-LED True Tone flash with Slow sync
  • Portrait mode with advanced Bokeh and depth control (F16-F1.4)
  • Portrait Lighting with five effects (Natural, Studio, Contour, Stage, Stage Mono)
  • Smart HDR for photos

12MP wide-angle (F1.8)

  • Optical image stabilisation
  • 5x digital zoom
  • Wide colours capture for photos and live photos
  • Quad-LED True Tone flash with Slow sync
  • Portrait mode with advanced Bokeh and depth control (F16-F1.4)
  • Portrait Lighting with three effects (Natural, Studio, Contour)
  • Smart HDR for photos

Video
  • 4K video recording at 24fps, 30fps or 60fps
  • 1080p HD video recording at 30 fps
  •  Extended dynamic range for video up to 30 fps
  • Optical Image Stabilisation for video
  • 2x Optical zoom; digital zoom up to 6x
  • Slow-motion video support for 1080p at 120fps or 240 fps
  • Time-lapse video with stabilisation
  • Stereo recording
  • 4K video recording at 24fps, 30fps or 60fps
  • 1080p HD video recording at 30 fps
  •  Extended dynamic range for video up to 30 fps
  • Optical Image Stabilisation for video
  • 2x Optical zoom; digital zoom up to 6x
  • Slow-motion video support for 1080p at 120fps or 240 fps
  • Time-lapse video with stabilisation
  • Stereo recording
  • 4K video recording at 24fps, 30fps or 60fps
  • 1080p HD video recording at 30 fps
  •  Extended dynamic range for video up to 30 fps
  • Optical Image Stabilisation for video
  • digital zoom up to 3x
  • Slow-motion video support for 1080p at 120fps or 240 fps
  • Time-lapse video with stabilisation
  • Stereo recording

Front camera

TrueDepth camera

  • 7MP photos
  • F2.2 aperture
  • Retina Flash
  • Wide colour capture for photos and Live photos
  • Smart HDR for photos
  • Portrait mode with advanced Bokeh and Depth control
  • Portrait Lighting with five effects (Natural, Studio, Contour, Stage, Stage Mono)
  • Extended dynamic range for video at 30fps
  • Cinematic video stabilisation (1080p and 720p)
  • 1080p HD video recording at 30 fps for 60 fps
  • Animoji and Memoji

TrueDepth camera

  • 7MP photos
  • F2.2 aperture
  • Retina Flash
  • Wide colour capture for photos and Live photos
  • Smart HDR for photos
  • Portrait mode with advanced Bokeh and Depth control
  • Portrait Lighting with five effects (Natural, Studio, Contour, Stage, Stage Mono)
  • Extended dynamic range for video at 30fps
  • Cinematic video stabilisation (1080p and 720p)
  • 1080p HD video recording at 30 fps for 60 fps
  • Animoji and Memoji

TrueDepth camera

  • 7MP photos
  • F2.2 aperture
  • Retina Flash
  • Wide colour capture for photos and Live photos
  • Smart HDR for photos
  • Portrait mode with advanced Bokeh and Depth control
  • Portrait Lighting with five effects (Natural, Studio, Contour, Stage, Stage Mono)
  • Extended dynamic range for video at 30fps
  • Cinematic video stabilisation (1080p and 720p)
  • 1080p HD video recording at 30 fps for 60 fps
  • Animoji and Memoji

Connectivity and Network

Dual SIM Dual Standby (physical SIM+ eSIM) Gigabit-class LTE, Bluetooth 5.0, 802.11ac Wi-Fi MIMO,VoLTE, NFC with reader mode, Wi-Fi calling, GPS/GLONASS/Galileo/QZSS

GSM/EDGE, UMTS/HSPA+, DC-HSDPA, CDMA EV-DO Rev, A(select models)

  • In China: iPhones will come with two physical SIM support

Dual SIM Dual Standby (physical SIM+ eSIM) Gigabit-class LTE, Bluetooth 5.0, 802.11ac Wi-Fi MIMO,VoLTE, NFC with reader mode, Wi-Fi calling, GPS/GLONASS/Galileo/QZSS

GSM/EDGE, UMTS/HSPA+, DC-HSDPA, CDMA EV-DO Rev, A(select models)

  • In China: iPhones will come with two physical SIM support

Dual SIM Dual Standby (physical SIM+ eSIM) Gigabit-class LTE, Bluetooth 5.0, 802.11ac Wi-Fi MIMO,VoLTE, NFC with reader mode, Wi-Fi calling, GPS/GLONASS/Galileo/QZSS

GSM/EDGE, UMTS/HSPA+, DC-HSDPA, CDMA EV-DO Rev, A(select models)

  • In China: iPhones will come with two physical SIM support

Battery
  • Talk time: up to 25 hours
  • Internet use: up to 13 hours
  • Video playback: up to 15 hours
  • Audio playback: up to 65 hours
  • Fast-charge capable:
  • Up to 50% charge in 30 minutes
  • Talk time: up to 20 hours
  • Internet use: up to 12 hours
  • Video playback: up to 14 hours
  • Audio playback: up to 60 hours
  • Fast-charge capable:
  • Up to 50% charge in 30 minutes
  • Talk time: up to 25 hours
  • Internet use: up to 15 hours
  • Video playback: up to 16 hours
  • Audio playback: up to 65 hours
  • Fast-charge capable:
  • Up to 50% charge in 30 minutes

Add-ons

Rated IP68 (maximum depth of
2 metres up to 30 minutes) under IEC standard 60529, Face ID: Enabled by TrueDepth camera for facial recognition, FaceTime video and audio calling via Wi-Fi/Cellular or any FaceTime audio–enabled device

Rated IP68 (maximum depth of
2 metres up to 30 minutes) under IEC standard 60529, Face ID: Enabled by TrueDepth camera for facial recognition, FaceTime video and audio calling via Wi-Fi/Cellular or any FaceTime audio–enabled device

Rated IP67 (maximum depth of
1 metres up to 30 minutes) under IEC standard 60529, Face ID: Enabled by TrueDepth camera for facial recognition, FaceTime video and audio calling via Wi-Fi/Cellular or any FaceTime audio–enabled device

Dimensions

157.5 x 77.4 x 7.7 mm

143.6 x 70.9 x 7.7 mm

150.9 x 75.7 x 8.3 mm

Weight

208g

177g

194g

Colours

Gold/Silver/Space Grey

Gold/Silver/Space Grey

Blue/White/Black/Yellow/Coral/ Red

Price (in India)
  • 64GB: Rs 1,09,900
  • 256GB: Rs 1,24,900
  • 512GB: Rs 1,44,900
  • 64GB: Rs 99,900
  • 256GB: Rs 1,14,900
  • 512GB: Rs 1,34,900
  • 64GB: Rs 76,900
  • 128GB: Rs 81,900
  • 256GB: Rs 91,900

Stay tuned. Follow us @IBTimesIN_Tech on Twitter and on Google News for the latest updates on Apple and Reliance Jio.