Apple's much awaited affordable flagship iPhone XR finally up for grabs across the world including India on 26 October.
The iPhone XR sports a 6.1-inch LCD screen dubbed as Liquid Retina Display having a notch on top with an advanced camera module for Face ID security similar to the iPhone XS series. And on the back, it houses a single 12MP camera, but if Apple is to be believed, it is more advanced than the iPhone 8 series and will take really good pictures.
Like the iPhone XS (review) and the iPhone XS Max (review) series, the XR camera too supports Portrait mode with advanced Bokeh and depth control (F16-F1.4) but lacks more options in terms of Portrait lighting feature. And on the front, it has the same hardware as the iPhone XS series.
Apple iPhone XR flaunts aeroplane-grade aluminium body with sturdy glass on top, which not only adds value in terms of visual appeal but also allows wireless charging. It comes with IP67 certification, meaning the device will survive submerged underwater for up to 1 meter (around 3.3 feet) close to 30 minutes.
Inside, it houses a proprietary 7nm class 6-core A12 Bionic processor. It comes integrated with 8-core neural engine and 4-core GPU. With such advanced technology, it is capable of processing five trillion operations per second, making A12 Bionic most powerful chipset for a mobile in the industry.
I have been using the iPhone XR for close to a week and have to say, the Apple mobile has impressed me a lot. Despite having a single primary camera, it captures some fantastic pictures even in the low-light scenarios.
Thanks to Apple A12 Bionic processor, it works smoothly without any sign of lag-ness. Also, it offers full-day battery life.
I have the snow white iPhone XR model and have to say, the company has done a wonderful paint job on the back and also the silver-hued chassis around the iPhone XR's contours blends beautifully with the glass-covered shell.
Same goes with the other coloured models too. It's up to the individual tastes, so I recommend consumers to go Apple store to see all the models.
It is available in white, black, blue, yellow, coral and (PRODUCT) RED edition. It comes in 64GB, 128GB and 256GB storages for Rs 76,900, Rs 81,900 and Rs 91,900, respectively.
Several Apple resellers and network carriers such as Airtel, Reliance and Vodafone Idea in collaboration partner banks are offering lucrative cash back deals on the iPhone XR, do check them out.
Key specifications of Apple iPhone XR:
|
Models
|
Apple iPhone XR
|
Display
|
6.1-inch LCD Liquid Retina HD screen
|
OS
|
Apple iOS 12 (iOS 12.0.1 released)
|
Processor
|
7nm class 6-core Apple A12 Bionic CPU+ 8-core Neural Engine+ 4-core GPU
|
Storage
|
64GB/128GB/256GB
|
Main Camera
|
12MP wide-angle (F1.8)
|
Video
|
|
Front camera
|
TrueDepth camera
|
Connectivity and Network
|
Dual SIM Dual Standby (physical SIM+ eSIM) Gigabit-class LTE, Bluetooth 5.0, 802.11ac Wi-Fi MIMO, VoLTE, NFC with reader mode, Wi-Fi calling, GPS/GLONASS/Galileo/QZSS/ GSM/EDGE, UMTS/HSPA+, DC-HSDPA, CDMA EV-DO Rev, A(select models)
|
Battery
|
Talk time: up to 25 hours
Internet use: up to 15 hours
Video playback: up to 16 hours
Audio playback: up to 65 hours
Fast-charge capable:
Up to 50% charge in 30 minutes
|
Add-ons
|
Rated IP67 (maximum depth of 1 meter up to 30 minutes) under IEC standard 60529, Face ID: Enabled by the TrueDepth camera for facial recognition, FaceTime video and audio calling via Wi-Fi/Cellular or any FaceTime audio-enabled device
|
Dimensions
|
150.9 x 75.7 x 8.3 mm
|
Weight
|
194g
|
Colours
|
Blue/White/Black/Yellow/Coral/ Red
|
Price (in India)
|