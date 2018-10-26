Apple's much awaited affordable flagship iPhone XR finally up for grabs across the world including India on 26 October.

The iPhone XR sports a 6.1-inch LCD screen dubbed as Liquid Retina Display having a notch on top with an advanced camera module for Face ID security similar to the iPhone XS series. And on the back, it houses a single 12MP camera, but if Apple is to be believed, it is more advanced than the iPhone 8 series and will take really good pictures.

Like the iPhone XS (review) and the iPhone XS Max (review) series, the XR camera too supports Portrait mode with advanced Bokeh and depth control (F16-F1.4) but lacks more options in terms of Portrait lighting feature. And on the front, it has the same hardware as the iPhone XS series.

Apple iPhone XR flaunts aeroplane-grade aluminium body with sturdy glass on top, which not only adds value in terms of visual appeal but also allows wireless charging. It comes with IP67 certification, meaning the device will survive submerged underwater for up to 1 meter (around 3.3 feet) close to 30 minutes.

Inside, it houses a proprietary 7nm class 6-core A12 Bionic processor. It comes integrated with 8-core neural engine and 4-core GPU. With such advanced technology, it is capable of processing five trillion operations per second, making A12 Bionic most powerful chipset for a mobile in the industry.

KVN Rohit/IBTimes India

I have been using the iPhone XR for close to a week and have to say, the Apple mobile has impressed me a lot. Despite having a single primary camera, it captures some fantastic pictures even in the low-light scenarios.

Thanks to Apple A12 Bionic processor, it works smoothly without any sign of lag-ness. Also, it offers full-day battery life.

I have the snow white iPhone XR model and have to say, the company has done a wonderful paint job on the back and also the silver-hued chassis around the iPhone XR's contours blends beautifully with the glass-covered shell.

Same goes with the other coloured models too. It's up to the individual tastes, so I recommend consumers to go Apple store to see all the models.

Read more: Apple iPhone XR first impression: You won't miss the premium iPhone XS series much

It is available in white, black, blue, yellow, coral and (PRODUCT) RED edition. It comes in 64GB, 128GB and 256GB storages for Rs 76,900, Rs 81,900 and Rs 91,900, respectively.

KVN Rohit/IBTimes India

Several Apple resellers and network carriers such as Airtel, Reliance and Vodafone Idea in collaboration partner banks are offering lucrative cash back deals on the iPhone XR, do check them out.

Read more: Airtel offer you simply can't refuse: Here's how to get Apple iPhone XR for the lowest price

Key specifications of Apple iPhone XR:

Models Apple iPhone XR Display 6.1-inch LCD Liquid Retina HD screen HDR display

Resolution:1792x828p

Pixel density: 326ppi (pixels per inch)

Contrast ratio: 1,400:1

True Tone Display

Wide colour display (P3)

Brightness: 625 cd/m2 max OS Apple iOS 12 (iOS 12.0.1 released) Processor 7nm class 6-core Apple A12 Bionic CPU+ 8-core Neural Engine+ 4-core GPU Storage 64GB/128GB/256GB Main Camera 12MP wide-angle (F1.8) Optical image stabilisation

5x digital zoom

Wide colours capture for photos and live photos

Quad-LED True Tone flash with Slow sync

Portrait mode with advanced Bokeh and depth control (F16-F1.4)

Portrait Lighting with three effects (Natural, Studio, Contour)

Smart HDR for photos Video 4K video recording at 24fps, 30fps or 60fps

1080p HD video recording at 30 fps

Extended dynamic range for video up to 30 fps

Optical Image Stabilisation for video

digital zoom up to 3x

Slow-motion video support for 1080p at 120fps or 240 fps

Time-lapse video with stabilisation

Stereo recording Front camera TrueDepth camera 7MP photos

F2.2 aperture

Retina Flash

Wide colour capture for photos and Live photos

Smart HDR for photos

Portrait mode with advanced Bokeh and Depth control

Portrait Lighting with five effects (Natural, Studio, Contour, Stage, Stage Mono)

Extended dynamic range for video at 30fps

Cinematic video stabilisation (1080p and 720p)

1080p HD video recording at 30 fps for 60 fps

Animoji and Memoji Connectivity and Network Dual SIM Dual Standby (physical SIM+ eSIM) Gigabit-class LTE, Bluetooth 5.0, 802.11ac Wi-Fi MIMO, VoLTE, NFC with reader mode, Wi-Fi calling, GPS/GLONASS/Galileo/QZSS/ GSM/EDGE, UMTS/HSPA+, DC-HSDPA, CDMA EV-DO Rev, A(select models) In China: iPhones will come with two physical SIM support Battery Talk time: up to 25 hours Internet use: up to 15 hours Video playback: up to 16 hours Audio playback: up to 65 hours Fast-charge capable: Up to 50% charge in 30 minutes Add-ons Rated IP67 (maximum depth of 1 meter up to 30 minutes) under IEC standard 60529, Face ID: Enabled by the TrueDepth camera for facial recognition, FaceTime video and audio calling via Wi-Fi/Cellular or any FaceTime audio-enabled device Dimensions 150.9 x 75.7 x 8.3 mm Weight 194g Colours Blue/White/Black/Yellow/Coral/ Red Price (in India) 64GB: Rs 76,900

128GB: Rs 81,900

256GB: Rs 91,900

Stay tuned. Follow us @IBTimesIN_Tech on Twitter and on Google News for the latest updates on Apple.