Facebook-owned WhatsApp is reportedly testing new security feature that will make unauthorised users accessing messenger app near impossible on Apple iPhones.

Renowned tipster WABetaInfo has claimed that the new security feature will take the help of Touch ID in iPhone 8 Plus and older iPhones and the Face ID of the iPhone X, iPhone XS (& XS Max) and soon to be released iPhone XR.

Here's how the new security feature will work on Apple iPhones:

Once activated, whenever the user tries to open the WhatsApp, he/she will be asked to register finger impression on the biometric sensor or show the face with eyes open to the TrueDepth camera in the front panel to get access.

If the user fails in pre-set attempts, he/she will be asked to type in the passcode or else there will no way they will be able to see or use the WhatsApp.

This is a welcome move and Apple iPhone users will definitely appreciate the additional layer of security in the WhatsApp for iOS version, which is widely used to share personal information and photos with loved ones and sensitive data with office colleagues.

However, Apple iPhone owners will have to wait for a few weeks as this security feature is still in Alpha testing phase.

In a related development, Facebook is working to bring dark mode for WhatsApp for iOS version. When enabled, the screen background becomes black, while the texts and images will retain whatever colour form they are in.

Again, this feature is in alpha testing stage and will take a few weeks for the company to finish the work and roll-out via a software update.

Stay tuned. Follow us @IBTimesIN_Tech on Twitter and on Google News for the latest updates on WhatsApp.