Apple is kicking off 2021 with its first event this year in March. While an official confirmation is yet to be made, the event is likely to take place on March 23, coinciding with the OnePlus 9 series launch, which is taking place on the same day.

Apple Event often grabs global attention and of late, OnePlus, too, has managed to get people from across the world to take note of its events. Due to the pandemic, the events are taking place online, so until and unless the timing of both events coincides, there's a good chance you will be able to catch them both.

Apple Event 2021

For now, nothing is official. There's a lot of mystery around the upcoming Apple March Event. Earlier, the Apple Event was rumoured to take place on March 16, but that didn't happen, which meant the event would either take place on 23 or 30 of March considering Apple's tradition of holding events on Tuesdays.

Like the last four events in 2020, the upcoming Apple Event will be pre-recorded and then live-streamed on Apple's official website and on YouTube. Official invites are yet to be rolled out as of this writing.

What to expect

Fans are eager to know what Apple has in store for fans. There are a lot of guesses, but nothing is concrete unless Apple says so. Based on rumours so far, Apple could launch the following:

AirTags iPad Pro 2021 AirPods 3rd generation

If true, the AirTags could finally see the light of the day, which have been in the rumour mill for quite sometime. The tiny Tile-like tracker could help find lost keys, and other items it attaches to.

The new iPad Pro models are expected to arrive with mini-LED displays and faster processors in the first half of this year.

Finally, the third-gen AirPods could well be possible with noticeable upgrades compared to the predecessor. But there's a sense of doubt in the AirPods upgrade as Ming-Chi Kuo said the mass production of new AirPods won't ramp up until later this year, MacRumors reported.