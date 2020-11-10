Apple is back with another event. After the successful launch of the iPhone 12 series last month, which is still a hot topic for fans who cannot stop revving about the incredible camera in the iPhone 12 Pro Max and admire the compact iPhone 12 mini. Even before the dust starts to settle on the products launched in a recent event, Apple is turned its iconic "One More Thing" slide into an independent event.

Like all events in 2020, Apple has also chosen the online format to unveil its products. One of the things Apple has done to engage its fans with the hype around its online events is the simple animation tweak to the hashtag #AppleEvent. From a colourful animated like to a custom Apple logo at the end of #AppleEvent hashtag, the Cupertino tech titan has managed to engage Twitter users in the most unique way.

Even though people are excited about the actual event, the new Twitter animations are something Twitter users are particularly impressed by. Check out some reactions below:

What to expect?

While Apple has launched all the major products it could this year, one might wonder what's in the offing. For those who haven't been keeping up with the rumours afloat, Apple's Nov. 10 event is going to be all about new PCs. The much-anticipated Apple Silicon chipset along with new Macs are expected to steal the limelight.

Going by the hints, Apple is going to launch a new MacBook. And if rumours are accurate, there could be two 13-inch MacBook models at the event - an Apple MacBook Pro and MacBook Air - powered by Apple Silicon.

Apple is also likely to launch AirTags at the upcoming event, but we are not betting huge on it. Same for AirPods Studio, which has long been in the rumour mill. IBTimes has learnt that Apple will host yet another event this year to launch its new headphones.