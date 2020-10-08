Apple's 2020 event, yes another one, is finally here and could be the last one this year. As expected, Apple isn't going to leave any stone unturned in leaving a lasting impression with its fans, which will be the talking point for several months to come - well into 2021. Now, the Apple Event is all set to take place on Tuesday, October 13 and will be live-streamed like the other events hosted this year.

Apple has sent out invites for its upcoming event, which likely contains many clues about the upcoming products. The invite reads, "Hi, Speed," which could be a pun or something to do with its new chipset and iPhone in all. The Apple logo is seen inside circles of different hues, including orange and blue. Apple has even continued the trend it started on Twitter by giving a custom Apple logo for hashtag #AppleEvent.

Apple Event: What to expect?

Many had hoped to see the new iPhones at Apple's "Time Flies" event, but it was reserved for iPads and all-new Apple Watch 6 series. Apple didn't even mention the new iPhone lineup, but it was revealed soon after that the iPhone 12 event would be hosted on October 13. As rumoured, Apple has now confirmed it and there's a lot more than iPhone 12 in the offing.

Of course, the iPhone 12 series will be the highlight of the event. And going by the rumours so far, Apple is going to launch as many as four iPhone models - in different sizes - at its upcoming event.

iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro will share the same screen size - 6.1-inch, while there will be an iPhone 12 Mini with a 5.4-inch screen and finally a massive iPhone 12 Pro Max with a 6.7-inch display.

The key highlights of the iPhone 12 series including 5G support, all-new dark blue shade, rear-facing cameras with 3D depth-sensing technology and more. But the biggest shock or surprise is going to be that the iPhone 12 series won't come with EarPods or a power adaptor. This one's for the climate.

Besides the new iPhones, Apple is also expected to close the year with a host of other products, including AirPods Studio - over-ear headphones, HomePod speaker and the long-rumoured AirTags to make sure you don't lose your keys.

What are you most excited about? Let us know.