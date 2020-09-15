It's that time of the year again when Apple dominates the headlines. After confirming that the Cupertino tech titan would host the 2020 Apple Event on September 15, the big day is here and everything you'll need to know about the live stream can be found right here.

Apple's "Time Flies" event is going to be live-streamed for the world to watch. This is the second major event after WWDC 2020 and it's going to be about new Apple products.

Where to watch?

Apple Event will commence 1PM ET / 10AM PT / 6PM BST. If you're in India, you can live-stream the event at 10:30 p.m. IST.

Below are the timings for Apple Event in different cities:

City Time Time-Zone Cupertino (U.S.A- California) Tuesday, September 15, 10:00:00 PDT San Francisco (U.S.A. â€" California) Tuesday, September 15, 10:00:00 PDT New York (U.S.A. - New York) Tuesday, September 15, 13:00:00 EDT Ottawa (Canada- Ontario) Tuesday, September 15, 13:00:00 EDT Rio de Janeiro (Brazil â€" Rio de Janeiro) Tuesday, September 15, 14:00:00 BRT London (United Kingdom â€" England) Tuesday, September 15, 17:00:00 GMT Paris (France) Tuesday, September 15, 18:00:00 CET Berlin (Germany) Tuesday, September 15, 18:00:00 CET Amsterdam (Netherlands) Tuesday, September 15, 18:00:00 CET Barcelona (Spain) Tuesday, September 15, 18:00:00 CET Johannesburg (South Africa) Tuesday, September 15, 19:00:00 SAST Moscow (Russia) Tuesday, September 15, 20:00:00 MSK Abu Dhabi (United Arab Emirates - Abu Dhabi) Tuesday, September 15, 21:00:00 GST Islamabad (Pakistan) Tuesday, September 15, 22:00:00 PKT New Delhi (India - Delhi) Tuesday, September 15, 22:30:00 IST Indonesia (Jakarta) Wednesday, Sept 16, 00:00:00 WIB Beijing (China - Beijing Municipality) Wednesday, Sept 16, 01:00:00 CST Hong Kong (Hong Kong) Wednesday, Sept 16, 01:00:00 HKT Singapore (Singapore) Wednesday, Sept 16, 01:00:00 SGT Taipei (Taiwan) Wednesday, Sept 16, 01:00:00 CST Seoul (South Korea) Wednesday, Sept 16, 02:00:00 KST Tokyo (Japan) Wednesday, Sept 16, 02:00:00 JST Canberra (Australia - Australian Capital Territory) Wednesday, Sept 16, 04:00:00 AEDT

Apple is streaming the event live on its website. [Watch here]

[Note: Live streaming uses Apple's HTTP Live Streaming (HLS) technology. HLS requires an iPhone, iPad, or iPod touch with Safari on iOS 7.0 or later, a Mac with Safari 6.0.5 or later on OS X v10.8.5 or later, or a PC with Microsoft Edge on Windows 10. Streaming via Apple TV requires an Apple TV (2nd or 3rd generation) with software 6.2 or later or an Apple TV (4th generation).]

What to expect?

Apple Event today might bring some disappointment to fans, who have been expecting the new range of iPhones. But it appears Apple might only be launching new Apple Watch series and a refreshed iPad lineup at the event. It's also possible that Apple might launch a new affordable HomePod at today's event.