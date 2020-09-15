It's that time of the year again when Apple dominates the headlines. After confirming that the Cupertino tech titan would host the 2020 Apple Event on September 15, the big day is here and everything you'll need to know about the live stream can be found right here.
Apple's "Time Flies" event is going to be live-streamed for the world to watch. This is the second major event after WWDC 2020 and it's going to be about new Apple products.
Where to watch?
Apple Event will commence 1PM ET / 10AM PT / 6PM BST. If you're in India, you can live-stream the event at 10:30 p.m. IST.
Below are the timings for Apple Event in different cities:
|City
|Time
|Time-Zone
|Cupertino (U.S.A- California)
|Tuesday, September 15, 10:00:00
|PDT
|San Francisco (U.S.A. â€" California)
|Tuesday, September 15, 10:00:00
|PDT
|New York (U.S.A. - New York)
|Tuesday, September 15, 13:00:00
|EDT
|Ottawa (Canada- Ontario)
|Tuesday, September 15, 13:00:00
|EDT
|Rio de Janeiro (Brazil â€" Rio de Janeiro)
|Tuesday, September 15, 14:00:00
|BRT
|London (United Kingdom â€" England)
|Tuesday, September 15, 17:00:00
|GMT
|Paris (France)
|Tuesday, September 15, 18:00:00
|CET
|Berlin (Germany)
|Tuesday, September 15, 18:00:00
|CET
|Amsterdam (Netherlands)
|Tuesday, September 15, 18:00:00
|CET
|Barcelona (Spain)
|Tuesday, September 15, 18:00:00
|CET
|Johannesburg (South Africa)
|Tuesday, September 15, 19:00:00
|SAST
|Moscow (Russia)
|Tuesday, September 15, 20:00:00
|MSK
|Abu Dhabi (United Arab Emirates - Abu Dhabi)
|Tuesday, September 15, 21:00:00
|GST
|Islamabad (Pakistan)
|Tuesday, September 15, 22:00:00
|PKT
|New Delhi (India - Delhi)
|Tuesday, September 15, 22:30:00
|IST
|Indonesia (Jakarta)
|Wednesday, Sept 16, 00:00:00
|WIB
|Beijing (China - Beijing Municipality)
|Wednesday, Sept 16, 01:00:00
|CST
|Hong Kong (Hong Kong)
|Wednesday, Sept 16, 01:00:00
|HKT
|Singapore (Singapore)
|Wednesday, Sept 16, 01:00:00
|SGT
|Taipei (Taiwan)
|Wednesday, Sept 16, 01:00:00
|CST
|Seoul (South Korea)
|Wednesday, Sept 16, 02:00:00
|KST
|Tokyo (Japan)
|Wednesday, Sept 16, 02:00:00
|JST
|Canberra (Australia - Australian Capital Territory)
|Wednesday, Sept 16, 04:00:00
|AEDT
Apple is streaming the event live on its website. [Watch here]
[Note: Live streaming uses Apple's HTTP Live Streaming (HLS) technology. HLS requires an iPhone, iPad, or iPod touch with Safari on iOS 7.0 or later, a Mac with Safari 6.0.5 or later on OS X v10.8.5 or later, or a PC with Microsoft Edge on Windows 10. Streaming via Apple TV requires an Apple TV (2nd or 3rd generation) with software 6.2 or later or an Apple TV (4th generation).]
What to expect?
Apple Event today might bring some disappointment to fans, who have been expecting the new range of iPhones. But it appears Apple might only be launching new Apple Watch series and a refreshed iPad lineup at the event. It's also possible that Apple might launch a new affordable HomePod at today's event.