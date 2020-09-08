Apple manages to get everyone on the edge of their seats this time of the year and despite the global COVID-19 pandemic, there's enough excitement about the 2020 Apple Event. The Cupertino-based tech titan has officially confirmed its annual special event date and it's going to be held on September 15.

Apple confirmed in a press release on Tuesday that its special event will be held online, just like it did during the WWDC keynote this year. It makes sense given the current situation and ban on mass gatherings. The invite says the special Apple Event will be streamed from Apple Park at 10 a.m. PDT. It's most likely to be held at the Steve Jobs Theater on the Apple Park campus. But there won't be any guests attending the important event in person and all affairs will be online-only. It remains to be seen if the event will be pre-recorded like the WWDC or Apple plans to go live this time around.

What to expect from Apple Event?

With only a few days to go, Apple has managed to keep details of its upcoming products under wraps. But as tradition demands, Apple's next-gen iPhones, the iPhone 12 series, will be launched at the global event next week.

Based on the chatter and speculations going around, we can expect four new iPhone models make their way this year. The iPhone 12 will be the most affordable of the lot, coming in 5.4-inch and 6.1-inch screen sizes. Then there will be the premium flagships, iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro, with possible screen sizes measuring 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch, respectively. With this, the iPhone 12 Pro Max will be the biggest iPhone ever.

There's no concrete evidence pointing to what can be expected from the new iPhones, but reports suggest the new iPhones 12 series will have edge-to-edge displays, Face ID with TrueDepth sensors, 5G support, 120Hz displays, A14 chips and improved cameras.

Speaking of cameras, reports have suggested that there might be some new camera tech involved in the "Pro" models, likely the LiDAR Scanners as seen in the iPad Pro. Now, some reports have suggested that going overboard with all the upgrades is turning out to be expensive and Apple might exclude power adaptor and earbuds that come in the box, only to be sold separately.

While the iPhones will be the stars of the show, fans wouldn't be any less excited about the other products expected to be launched at the Apple Event. For instance, the Apple Watch Series 6 with blood oxygen level detection among other improvements, new iPads with all-screen display and Touch ID integrated under the screen or in the power button, all-new MacBook Air and iMac, and the much-anticipated AirTags - the wireless charging mat for Apple devices (hopefully).

Stay tuned for details.