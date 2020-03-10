Apple Watch is by far the most refined and complete smartwatch there is, which has helped the Cupertino-based tech titan outsell the entire Swiss watch industry in 2019. Each year Apple adds some incredible features to make its smartwatch stand out and looks like 2020 is going to have one too many exciting introductions into the Watch.

Apple Watch Series 5 is an easy recommendation for anyone who wants the smartwatch experience at its finest with no budget constraint. If the latest leaks are any indication, we'd start saving for the Apple Watch Series 6 as it could be one incredible piece of wearable.

Apple Watch Series 6

Apple Watch Series 6 is expected to offer several long-awaited features such as sleep tracking, parental control, heart and brain health monitoring and more, according to iOS 14 code obtained by 9to5Mac. Apple Watch Series 6, powered by WatchOS 7, could finally offer sleep tracking. The Health app on iPhone is said to include a new personalised sleep goal function to improve sleep duration and quality.

But what's further interesting is the addition of blood oxygen detector and improved ECG scans without 120BPM limit. Apple's blood oxygen detector will work much like the heart rate monitor in the current-gen models by sending notifications to the user upon noticing low levels. If blood oxygen levels drop below 80 per cent, it may lead to heart and brain problems and the safe reading is between 95 and 100.

Besides the health-centric features, Apple Watch 6 could get better parental controls. Currently, Apple Watch requires an iPhone with the same Apple account for a successful pairing. This doesn't work for kids, who might not own an iPhone. Apple is going to address this pain point by allowing parents to set up a child's Apple Watch and limit features during certain hours.

Finally, Apple Watch Series 6 could allow users to share faces from Watch app, but don't get your hopes too high as it doesn't mean custom watch faces. Apple is also working on new Infograph Pro watch face with a tachymeter, which is used on analogue watches to compute a speed based on travel time or measure distance based on speed.

For features like blood oxygen detector, Apple Watch could require some hardware changes, which makes it impossible for the current models to have it. However, it is not clear if sleep tracking would also require extra sensors or it would work with the current ones so existing users can get the feature via firmware update. Other software related features could easily be added to older watches, but we will first see them on Watch 6.