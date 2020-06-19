Apple isn't about being first, but being the best and this motto has gotten the brand where it is now. We don't often see the newest features in iPhones, but when they do arrive, they are seamlessly integrated to offer some level of enhanced user experience. Of late, we've seen many premium smartphones come with higher screen refresh rates, but Apple refused to budge down to the demand. The wait could finally be over.

It was shocking to see iPhones still use 60Hz screens in 2019 when some brands were offering up to 120Hz in their phones cheaper than the iPhone 11 Pro series. But 2020 is going to be the year when Apple will finally make the jump to 120Hz displays for smoother user experience.

iPhone 12 to offer 120Hz display

Display Supply Chain Consultants CEO Ross Young shared a list of devices that will come with 120Hz display. It includes some expected names such as Asus ROG Phone 2, Huawei Mate 40, Vivo X50 Pro Plus, Xiaomi Poco X2, all Samsung flagships and the upcoming iPhone models, iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max.

The iPhone 12 Pro and 12 Pro Max are said to feature dynamic refresh rate ranging between 60Hz and 120Hz.

Other rumoured features

Apple's 2020 iPhone lineup isn't going to be launched until September this year. But rumours point towards some sensible upgrades, including 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR with ProMotion for iPhone 12 Pro and 6.7-inch display for the iPhone 12 Pro Max. This combined with 120Hz refresh rate will deliver a truly immersive and smooth user experience.

Apple is also expected to launch a vanilla iPhone 12, which would get a 5.4-inch Super Retina OLED display with 60Hz refresh rate. Rumours also pointed out to iPhone 12 Max with 6.1-inch display, which would sit perfectly under the iPhone 12 Pro Max in terms of screen size.