Apple has officially launched its iPhone 12 lineup, comprising of 4 new models. Now, there's an iPhone for everyone. From a 5.4-inch iPhone mini to 6.7-inch iPhone 12 Pro Max, Apple has the smallest and largest iPhone for consumers. Starting at Rs 69,900 and going all the way up to Rs 1.2 lakh, 2020 iPhones don't come cheap but try to make up with improvements and upgrades.

iPhone 12 lineup: Pricing and availability

iPhone 12 mini

64GB: ₹69,900

128GB: ₹74,990

256GB: ₹84,990

iPhone 12

64GB: ₹79,900

128GB: ₹84,990

256GB: ₹94,990

iPhone 12 Pro

128GB: ₹1,19,900

256GB: ₹1,29,900

512GB: ₹1,49,900

iPhone 12 Pro Max

128GB: ₹1,29,900

256GB: ₹1,39,900

512GB: ₹1,59,900

iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini will come in blue, green, black, white, and PRODUCT(RED). The iPhones will be available in India from Friday, October 30 alongside iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max. The Pro models come in graphite, silver, gold, and pacific blue.

iPhone 12 lineup | Top features

The iPhone 12 lineup finally gets 5G, which became the headline feature. The new iPhones, including iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max, are all powered by Apple's A14 Bionic chipset, which is built on the 5nm process. The new iPhones are powered by iOS 14, support all-new MagSafe. Also, Apple has decided to remove power adaptor and EarPods from the box in a bid to reduce carbon emission. This move is as if removing nearly 450,000 cars from the road per year.

The iPhone 12 Pro comes with a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display with higher resolution for better viewing experience. As for the iPhone 12 Pro Max, there's a 6.7-inch display. The OLED displays offer 1,200 nits peak brightness. The iPhone 12 Pro and 12 Pro Max come with IP68 certification and are more durable - thanks to Ceramic Shield front cover, which is tougher than glass.

The cameras are where the iPhone 12 Pro are leagues ahead of iPhone 12. The iPhone 12 Pro features a 12MP Wide lens with f/1.6 aperture, 12MP Ultra Wide lens with 120-degree field of view and a 52mm 12MP telephoto lens with 4x optical zoom capabilities.

The iPhone 12 Pro Max has new ƒ/1.6 aperture Wide camera boasts a 47 percent larger sensor with 1.7μm pixels for a massive 87 percent improvement in low-light conditions. There's an Ultra Wide lens and a 65mm telephoto camera with 5x optical zoom. The setup is slightly better than the iPhone 12 Pro.

The biggest improvement comes to Night Mode, which is now extended to Ultra Wide cameras as well as to Time-lapse. Computational photography further boosts photos using ML. The LiDAR scanner in the Pro lineup makes automatic focusing in low light so much better and the AR possibilities are endless.

The iPhone 12 mini features a 5.4-inch display, making it the smallest 5G smartphone ever. The iPhone 12 comes with a 6.1-inch display. The iPhone 12 models come with dual cameras - Wide f/1.6 sensor and an Ultra Wide sensor paired withSmart HDR3 for better photos.

All the models have Dolby Vision experience, which even allows users to shoot and edit cinema-grade videos without having to download a separate app.