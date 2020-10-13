It's time. The much-awaited event of 2020, the launch of the iPhone 12 is finally here and in a matter of a few hours, all the mysteries will be put to rest. The entire world has been eagerly waiting for this year's new iPhone series, which is bound to make waves across the industry, challenging the incumbents in the most expected ways. Needless to say, it's the event you wouldn't want to miss if smartphones and technology is your forte (or not).

Apple has confirmed its "Hi, Speed" event will be held and live-streamed from Apple Park for the world to join in. Apple will unveil the 2020 flagship lineup and more on Tuesday, October 13 at 10 a.m. PDT. Here's everything you need to know about the lauded Apple Event.

Where to watch?

Apple Event will commence at 1 p.m. ET/ 10 a.m. PT/ 6 p.m. BST. If you're based out of India, be sure to tune in at 10:30 p.m. IST. Apple Event will be live-streamed on its website and on YouTube for the entire world to watch.

[Note: Live streaming on Apple website uses Apple's HTTP Live Streaming (HLS) technology. HLS requires an iPhone, iPad, or iPod touch with Safari on iOS 7.0 or later, a Mac with Safari 6.0.5 or later on OS X v10.8.5 or later, or a PC with Microsoft Edge on Windows 10. Streaming via Apple TV requires an Apple TV (2nd or 3rd generation) with software 6.2 or later or an Apple TV (4th generation).]

The timings would change depending on the city you're based in. Below is the chart giving you details of when the event will commence in different cities across various time zones.

City Time Time-Zone Cupertino (U.S.A- California) Tuesday, October 13, 10:00:00 PDT San Francisco (U.S.A. â€" California) Tuesday, October 13, 10:00:00 PDT New York (U.S.A. - New York) Tuesday, October 13, 13:00:00 EDT Ottawa (Canada- Ontario) Tuesday, October 13, 13:00:00 EDT Rio de Janeiro (Brazil â€" Rio de Janeiro) Tuesday, October 13, 14:00:00 BRT London (United Kingdom â€" England) Tuesday, October 13, 17:00:00 GMT Paris (France) Tuesday, October 13, 18:00:00 CET Berlin (Germany) Tuesday, October 13, 18:00:00 CET Amsterdam (Netherlands) Tuesday, October 13, 18:00:00 CET Barcelona (Spain) Tuesday, October 13, 18:00:00 CET Johannesburg (South Africa) Tuesday, October 13, 19:00:00 SAST Moscow (Russia) Tuesday, October 13, 20:00:00 MSK Abu Dhabi (United Arab Emirates - Abu Dhabi) Tuesday, October 13, 21:00:00 GST Islamabad (Pakistan) Tuesday, October 13, 22:00:00 PKT New Delhi (India - Delhi) Tuesday, October 13, 22:30:00 IST Indonesia (Jakarta) Wednesday, October 14, 00:00:00 WIB Beijing (China - Beijing Municipality) Wednesday, October 14, 01:00:00 CST Hong Kong (Hong Kong) Wednesday, October 14, 01:00:00 HKT Singapore (Singapore) Wednesday, October 14, 01:00:00 SGT Taipei (Taiwan) Wednesday, October 14, 01:00:00 CST Seoul (South Korea) Wednesday, October 14, 02:00:00 KST Tokyo (Japan) Wednesday, October 14, 02:00:00 JST Canberra (Australia - Australian Capital Territory) Wednesday, October 14, 04:00:00 AEDT

What to expect?

Apple is going to launch as many as four iPhone models - in different sizes - at its upcoming event. iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro will share the same screen size - 6.1-inch, while there will be an iPhone 12 Mini with a 5.4-inch screen and finally a massive iPhone 12 Pro Max with a 6.7-inch display.

Besides the new iPhones, Apple is also expected to close the year with a host of other products, including AirPods Studio - over-ear headphones, HomePod speaker and the long-rumoured AirTags to make sure you don't lose your keys. Stay tuned for updates.