Apple just finished its "One More Thing" event to showcase its M1 chip and a whole new lineup powered by the advanced chipset for Mac. This is already the third major event in the last two months and it looks like it's not the last this year.

Apple fall events usually bring new iPhones and new Macs, but this year, fans are in for a major treat as Apple has released the highest number of products this fall. From upgrades to Apple's operating systems to the new Watch 6 series, the 8th-gen iPads and iPad Air, the HomePad mini and finally four new iPhones in the iPhone 12 series. It sure looks and feels like Apple is done with these events for this year, but that's not really the case.

Apple has another event for 2020

Apple is planning to host another event this year to showcase a whole new product line. Now, you might wonder what's left to unveil, but all those rumours come rushing back. Event after event, Apple managed to keep its fans wanting for more, but the iPhone maker might just close 2020 on a great note.

People familiar with Apple's plans spoke to IBTimes on the condition of anonymity that Apple has another event on its 2020 calendar and it's going to be about "headphones." The sources did not divulge much into the details of the new Apple headphones, but there are enough missing pieces to fill this puzzle.

What to expect?

Apple has reportedly been working on its high-end over-ear headphones, which are touted to be called AirPods Studio. But Apple conveniently skipped any mention of these headphones at any of its fall events.

Apple has always considered AirPods as a standalone product like an iPhone rather than just an accessory. Now, hosting an independent event only makes sense for its biggest event for its much-anticipated audio product.

To recall, AirPods Studio have been feeling the rumour mill for at least two years now. Apple's high-end headphones would be different from the existing Beats lineup. We can easily assume that integration between Apple AirPods Studio and other Apple products such as iPhones and Macs will be extremely seamless and offer an entirely new experience.

Rumours suggest AirPods Studio could have equaliser controls through iOS or Mac devices, feature active noise cancelling, have head and neck detection similar to ear detection in AirPods, MacRumors reported.

Apple is also likely to have a sports variant and a luxury variant, both with similar features but different design and price tags. The sports variant could use lighter materials and cost somewhere around $350 whereas the high-end AirPods Studio could fetch $599.

Besides the AirPods Studio, Apple AirTags have also been in the rumours for this year. But we haven't gathered any substantial information to verify the fact that the upcoming Apple Event would showcase AirTags. Nothing is official until Apple confirms it through invites, which could happen sooner than later. Until then, take this piece of information with a pinch of salt.