2020 has been a busy year for Apple, especially the fall. Unlike previous years, Apple has hosted extra events this year to showcase various products, ranging from the new iPhone 12 lineup to the new MacBooks. Just last month, Apple hosted an entire event under its iconic "One More Thing" slide to bring the much-anticipated M1 chip and new Macs powered by it. But there's one more "one more thing" now, which is going to leave fans more excited.

Whatever Apple has planned for its event on December 8, it has managed to keep a tight lid, leaving us with nothing but speculations. There are several guesses as to what might be launched at today's event, but nothing is for certain so we are going to list all the possibilities in the order we think are probable to arrive.

AirPods Studio

Rumours around Apple's much-anticipated high-end over-the-ear headphones have long been in the news. And there's a high likelihood this event is going to be all about the AirPods Studio - the name that has stuck consistently in all leaks and speculations.

Backed by our individual investigation, we are leaning towards AirPods Studio and that's about it. There won't be any other products launching at today's event, but one can certainly be hopeful.

Apple AirPods Studio has been fueling the rumour mill for almost 2 years and it's high time Apple settles the score. The word on the street is that Apple's high-end headphones will be different from the Beats lineup and are likely to offer a seamless experience being deeply integrated into the Apple ecosystem.

Rumours have also pointed towards equalizer controls through iOS or even Mac devices, active noise cancelling feature and have head and neck detection feature identical to ear detection in AirPods. Now, MacRumors pointed towards two different models in Studio – one would be a sport and the other luxury. The features will be similar on both variants, with the exception of design and price.

The sports AirPods Studio could cost around $350 while the luxury model could fetch $599.

AirTags

We were unable to confirm if AirTags are still going to make it this year. But giving the benefit of the doubt, Apple might just take this opportunity to launch a Tile-competing object tracking device. But we are not counting heavily on its launch.

To reiterate our earlier stand, going by the existing 2020 product lineup, the AirPods Studio is an apt fit. To refresh your memory, here's what Apple has launched so far this year: