Director Chandoo Mondeti has confirmed that Anupama Parameswaran is very much part of Karthikeya 2 and the film unit will soon head to Cambodia for the shooting of this upcoming Telugu film.

Karthikeya 2 is a sequel to super-hit Telugu movie Karthikeya. Chandoo Mondeti has written the script and is directing the film, which will feature Nikhil Siddharth, Swathi Reddy, and Anupama Parameswaran in the leads. Of late, it was rumoured that Anupama is no longer a part of the flick, but the director has denied the reports. "Anupama is the lead actress and she is very much there in our film," he told Deccan Chronicle.

The shooting of Karthikeya 2 was delayed due to the lockdown. With the governments lifting the lockdown, Chandoo Mondeti and his team are now gearing up to shoot the movie soon. Talking about its filming the director says that that the story of Karthikeya 2 is set in Cambodia, Gujarat, Visakhapatnam and then Hyderabad.

Chandoo Mondeti has already planned the shooting schedule of Karthikeya 2 in Gujrat and he is planning to film it with a limited team. "We have already locked the shooting sites in Gujarat and now we are planning to do Cambodia. We will work with a limited crew whenever we get the permission for the shootings," he told.

The director is now waiting for permission to shoot from the Cambodian government. He is even ready to go into quarantine for a week if needed. Chandoo Mondeti added, "Once international flights resume to Cambodia, my cinematographer and I are planning to go there to fix the shooting sites. We will go for all tests the government needs."

Karthikeya 2 is produced by TG Vishwa Prasad and Abhishek Agarwal, who have planned to release the movie in 2021. Karthikeya has become a big hit with the audience and its success has raised a lot of curiosity about its sequel. The fans of Nikhil Siddharth, whose performance was the highlight of the movie, are now eagerly looking forward to its release.