Telugu actor Nikhil Siddhartha has entered wedlock with his girlfriend Pallavi Varma on Thursday, 14 May. The couple tied the knot at a farm house on the outskirts of Hyderabad.

Lockdown Impact

Since the lockdown is in place, Nikhil and Pallavi's wedding was restricted to limited people. As per the reports, it was graced only by their immediate relatives and not more than 15 members attended the marriage.

Nikhil and Pallavi's wedding was supposed to be held on 16 April, but the plans went for changes due to the lockdown. Since the situation has not changed much and no signs of government relaxing the norms on public gathering and private functions, the families of the couple seem to have decided to conduct in a low-key event.

Nikhil Siddhartha sported a Jodhpuri suit, whereas the blushing bride was seen in red-colour traditional saree. The couple had their engagement in February.

The pre-wedding rituals were conducted on Wednesday, 13 April, and the pictures of haldi ceremony had gone viral on social media sites. In the photos, the family members were seen taking part in the wedding customs wearing masks.

Love Marriage

As per the buzz, the couple was introduced to each other by a common friend. They were friends, initially, and gradually fell in love. Their relationship has been happily approved by their families.

Nikhil started his career in lead role with Sekhar Kammula's superhit movie Happy Days. Since then, he has worked in over 15 movies in Tollywood. His last release was Arjun Suravaram in 2019.

Nikhil Siddhartha's upcoming movies are Chandra Mondeti's Karthikeya 2, sequel to Karthikeya, and Palnati Surya Pratap's 18 Pages.