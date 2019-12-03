Days after the release of Arjun Suravaram, young actor Nikhil Siddhartha has made an official announcement that he is teaming up with filmmaker Sukumar and producer Allu Aravind for his next film. The speculations were doing rounds about Nikhil Siddhartha joining hands with Sukumar. The actor made an official announcement about it today.

The actor tweeted, "It's an Honour for me to be doing a film for the Prestigious GEETHA ARTS banner nd Legendary producer Arvind Sir... Creative genius Sukumar Garu, Producer Bunny Vasu and Dir Prathap are a fantastic team who I'm excited to work with ."

Sukumar has written story, screenplay and dialogues for this yet-to-be-titled movie, which is directed by Palnati Surya Pratap. Bunny Vas is producing the film under the banner GA2 Pictures. The movie will go on floor soon and the makers are expected to announce the details of its shooting, other cast and crew.

Third production under GA2 Pictures

It will be the third production under the banner GA2 Pictures, which is a subsidiary of Allu Aravind's Geetha Arts. The owner of the banner tweeted, "Excited to announce our next with @actor_Nikhil, @GA2Official & @SukumarWritings Production No.3, Presented by #AlluAravind , Produced by #BunnyVas , Story & Screenplay by #Sukumar & Directed by @dirsuryapratap."

However, Nikhil Siddhartha is all fresh from the success of his latest release Arjun Suravaram, which hit the screens after nearly 7 months delay. Released on November 29, the movie has collected Rs 7.40 crore gross at the worldwide box office in the first weekend. In three days, the film has earned Rs 4.32 crore to its distributors, who have shelled out a hefty sum on its theatrical rights.

Nikhil Siddhartha, who is all thrilled about its business, tweeted yesterday, "Our movie #ArjunSuravaram had a Superb Weekend at the BoxOffice thanks to you all Movie Lovers thronging the theatres First Monday looks super too... thanks for Receiving a Concept Movie like this and Taking it towards the Success Mark Our Team is Humbled by the Love."