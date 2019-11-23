The third, and the most-awaited single OMG Daddy from Allu Arjun and Trivikram Srinivas' Ala Vaikunthapuramlo is out and is it super cool. With his uber-stylish moves, this song, which is more of a rap kind, is going viral for all the right reasons. Sung by Roll Rida, Rahul Sipligunj, Rahul Nambiar and others, the song is all about the struggles of an adult son with his strict and stingy father.

The song has some really cool dance moves of Allu Arjun and as usual, the Stylish Star has done them with ease. The song which is released by the makers features the photographs of the father of the lead cast and crew. Also, the team has dedicated the song to Allu Ramalaingaiah, father of Allu Aravind. Within a day after it went online, the song has garnered more than 2 Million views and still counting.

Krishna Chaitanya pens lyrics for OMG Daddy

The film has Pooja Hegde as the leading lady, and Tabu, Jayaram, Navdeep, Rahul Ramakrishna, Murali Sharma, Rohini, Sachin Kedkar, Sushant, Nivetha Thomas and others in key roles.

The family entertainer is the third collaboration between Allu Arjun and Trivikram. They have earlier made Julayi and Son of Satyamurthy together.

The first two songs from the audio album namely, Samajavaragamana and Ramuloo Ramulaa are already topping the music charts. The third song, OMG Daddy is out now. Thaman, who has been in fine form lately, has given yet another impressive peppy song.

Krishna Chaitanya penned the lyrics for OMG Daddy. Rahul Sipligunj is the lead singer while Roll Rida and Nambiar crooned the rap portions.

The teaser of OMG Daddy was released recently and it has already received a very good response from Allu Arjun's fans and cine enthusiasts, in general. Thaman seems to have hit the bullseye again with OMG Daddy. Produced jointly by Geetha Arts and Haarika & Hassine Creations, Ala Vaikunthapuramlo will hit the screens on 12th January, 2020, has been riding high on expectations.