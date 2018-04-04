Sekhar Kammula has slammed Sri Reddy for indirectly alleging that he is involved in casting couch scenarios. The actor, on Twitter, demanded that the budding actress to apologize, failing which he would take legal action against her.

In a series of tweets, Sekhar Kammula stated that her allegations were full of lies, while highlighting the kind of respect he has for women.

"APOLOGIZE and take back every word that was posted against me or be ready to face legal action, which will include criminal/civil proceedings [sic]," he tweeted.

He added: "People who know me and my work would be aware of the kind of importance I give to equality of women and their empowerment. I live by my CHARACTER and die by it. I will not spare anyone who tries to point fingers at it."

Sekhar Kammula continued: "Whatever might be their intentions and whoever might be involved in this diabolic act , I would like to say that it is WRONG, IMMORAL and CRIMINAL. [sic]"

He further added: "I could never imagine in my wildest dreams that a woman whom I don't know, have not seen or never spoken to in person or on the phone can suddenly make these baseless allegations. [sic]"

He also said: "Yesterday a social media post maligning me came to my notice. It is vulgar, demeaning and full of lies. It has caused deep grief to my family, to me and many more who value me. [sic]"

What Did Sri Reddy Say?

After claiming to reveal the names of the people involved in the casting couch for weeks, budding actress Sri Reddy indirectly revealed that Sekhar Kammula was involved in the casting couch.

Her references indicated that Sekhar Kammula was involved in the immoral act. "Because he's a top director, he's arrogant and he lies all the time. He feels that Telugu women are only meant to sleep with him. He has broken several promises, he's both strong and scared and has used technology to his advantage. He used to roam around my house like a watchman and he is always desperate for a video call. He's also notorious for taking money from male artistes. He's none other than Kommulu Vachina Sekharudu (translated from Telugu)," The Times of India quotes her as posting on her Facebook account.