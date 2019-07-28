After Hello Guru Premakosame, which released last year during Dasara, actress Anupama Parameswaran hasn't been seen in any Telugu film. But during this time, the actress shot was shooting for Rakshasudu, which is a Telugu remake of Tamil film Ratsasan. For Rakshasudu, the Mallu beauty has paired up with Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas.

As part of promotions of the film, which is releasing on August 2, the actress visited Hyderabad, where she looked nervous and excited. In an interview with International Business Times, India, she talked about the film, her relationship with Jasprit Bumrah and a lot more.

Anupama plays a teacher in the film. Expectations are running high as Amala Paul, who played the role in Tamil, did it really well. The heroine shares minimal screen space in the film and when asked whether she wasn't apprehensive about doing such a small role, here is what she said.

"I was apprehensive. It wasn't about my role or the amount of time I will be seen on screen, but whether I will be able to give my best like Amala Paul did. I have done my best for this role and I have realised that my body language is different to hers. But now I am confident that I have done it up to the mark," the actress told International Business Times.

She also revealed that she has been working as an assistant director for a Malayalam film which is being produced by Dulquer Salmaan. The film wrapped up recently and Anupama has revealed that she took up this job to learn the technicalities behind the camera.

"Being in front of the camera is different to being behind it. I could understand that a lot of hard work is needed and we get only few hours of sleep. I loved all this and had a really good experience. I wasn't an actress on the sets of this film, but just any other common girl. It was really nice," said the Shatamanam Bhavathi actress.

There have been rumours that Anupama is in a relationship with cricketer Jasprit Bumrah. But the actress hasn't responded to any of the rumours. When asked whether it is just a rumour or is there something cooking in between them, the actress said, "I am a public figure and it is obvious that people would want to know what is happening in my life. Gossips are pretty much common in this field and I am someone who prefers having some personal space. I choose to move on and not to respond."