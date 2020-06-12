Senior Bollywood actor Anupam Kher has slammed Congress leader Shashi Tharoor for politicising the killing of Kashmiri Pandit Sarpanch Ajay Pandita. He wondered whether the effect of the bad company will be so bad.

Sarpanch (village headman) Ajay Pandita was gunned down by terrorists in Anantnag district of South Kashmir. His killing has been widely condemned by the people across India. The Kashmiri Pandits, who have been victims of 1989 and 90 exodus, once against have raised their voices and demanded justice for his murder.

The message is clear, says Shashi Tharoor

Shashi Tharoor took to Twitter tweeting the links of a couple of articles and wrote, "Congressmen are being killed from Kashmir to Kerala for standing up for secularism & democracy: The message is clear: "Congress-mukt Bharat" is what all enemies of the Idea of India want. @INCIndia."

Anupam Kher was born into a Kashmiri Pandit family and he is known for his political tweets regarding issues of them. The Bollywood actor was saddened and angry at the merciless killing of the lone Kashmiri Pandit Sarpanch and has offered condolences to his bereaved family members.

Anupam Kher tweeted on June 9, "Deeply saddened & angry at the merciless killing of the lone #KashmiriPandit sarpanch #AjayPandita in Anantnag yesterday. My heartfelt condolences to his family. There is an obvious silence from the usual suspects who cry their heart hoarse otherwise. #JusticeForAjayPandita."

The 65-year-old actor was not happy with Shashi Tharoor politicising his killing. Anupam Kher tweeted, "O dear @ShashiTharoor!! You are such an educated person. What has happened to your thinking? In this scenario when a terrorist kills anyone from Kashmir to Kanyakumari, he kills an INDIAN. Not a political party member. What a twisted thing to say!! संगतकाइतनाबुराअसर!!"