The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) high command has backed the Bengaluru South candidate Tejasvi Surya, who was earlier in high tension as the state party workers had questioned his candidature.

BJP national president Amit Shah organised a road rally on Tuesday, April 2, to kick start the election campaigns for the youngest party candidate in the state. A rookie in the electoral game, the 28-year old Tejasvi Surya's nomination over stepping Tejaswini Ananth Kumar had raised many eyebrows in the party.

The BJP rally orchestrated by the party's national leadership has surely set a major wheel in motion that will give a proper direction for the disgruntled party leaders in the state. The roadshow started from Banashankari and concluded at JP Nagar convention centre followed by thousands of party supporters.

A former BJP minister V Somanna along with a few others had rebelled against the party's decision to field Tejasvi from Bengaluru South constituency as the successor of late Ananth Kumar, husband of Tejaswini, who was earlier proposed to be the BJP candidate from the constituency. Ananth Kumar had won for six straight consecutive terms before his death in 2018.

The roadshow was accompanied by Amit Shah, BJP state chief BS Yeddyurappa and Tejaswini Ananth Kumar along with the legislators of Bengaluru South constituency. Tejaswini's participation in the rally has surely boosted the confidence for BJP and its supporters in the city.

With this motion from the high command, the state BJP leadership is compelled to work actively for the party's youth wing secretary as it is clear that the national leadership has blessed the young Tejasvi with open hands.

With the party president directly campaigning for Tejasvi, the party is sure of retaining the South constituency, which has been the BJP stronghold for several years. Shah had come to Bengaluru from Tamil Nadu only to attend the roadshow.

Due to the agitation among the supporters of Tejaswini, the young advocate was unable to start his campaigns. When Amit Shah came to know about this he orchestrated the event to put back the unity among the leaders of the state.