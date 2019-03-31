Congress President Rahul Gandhi will contest from Kerala's Wayanad in the upcoming Lok Sabha 2019 elections, the party announced officially on Sunday, March 31. This will be his second seat beside family stronghold Amethi in Uttar Pradesh.

Senior Congress leader AK Antony announced, "Rahul ji has given his consent to contest from two seats, very happy to inform you that he will also contest from Wayanad in Kerala."