Stylish star Allu Arjun's upcoming movie Ala Vaikunthapurramloo (AVPL) has scored a double century with its songs - Samajavaragamana and Ramuloo Ramulaa - crossing 100 million views each on the YouTube Channel of Aditya Music, which has acquired its audio rights.

Aditya Music, which boasts of 10.9 million subscribers on its YouTube channel, released the first song Samajavaragamana from Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo on September 27. Having crossed 100 million views in 65 days, the soundtrack has received 115,042,651 views, 1.1 million likes and 54,709 comments so far.

Exactly a month after the first song hit the internet, Aditya Music released Ramuloo Ramulaa, the second song from Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo on its YouTube channel on October 27. The song has become an even bigger hit with the music lovers. Its view-count has crossed the 100 million mark in 54 days. The track has registered 811,000 likes and 35,813 comments till today.

Music director Thaman S, who has composed tunes for these songs, is on the cloud on nine after they set a historical record. He tweeted, "#100millionforramulooramulaa ALL TIME RECORD FATSTEST FOR ANY TELUGU SONG #AlaVaikunthapurramuloo My love & respect to @alluarjun & #Trivikram gaaru @haarikahassine @GeethaArts LOVE u all!! #godbless ♥️."

OMG Daddy, the third song from Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, was released on YouTube on November 22 and it has also got a superb response from the music lovers. The soundtrack has received 11,054,805 views, 258,000 likes and 12,281 comments in less than a month. All the fans of Allu Arjun are now looking forward to the release of its fourth song

An hour after sharing his excitement on the double century, Thaman announced the release of its fourth track. He tweeted, "We had to celebrate this today. So we had to push by a day or two for our #massmelody #ButtaBommaSongTesser #ButtaBomma U guys r surely goona enjoy the lovely written lines by @ramjowrites And will announce the singer name on the #ButtaBommaSongTesser day ♥️ #avpl4thsingle."

Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo is an action drama film, directed by Trivikram Srinivas and produced by Allu Aravind and S Radha Krishna under their banners Geetha Arts and Haarika & Hassine Creations. Allu Arjun, Pooja Hegde are playing the lead roles. Tabu, Jayaram, Nivetha Pethuraj, Sushanth, Navdeep, Sunil, Murali Sharma, Sathyaraj, Nassar, Rajendra Prasad, Vennela Kishore essay other important roles.