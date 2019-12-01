Stylish star Allu Arjun's upcoming movie Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo (AVPL) has created a historical record with its first song Samajavaragamana crossing 100 million views mark on the YouTube channel of Aditya Music.

Samajavaragamana, which has S Thaman's music, Sid Sriram's voice and Seetharama Sastry's Lyrics, was released on the YouTube channel of Aditya Music on September 27. This Melodious song, which was an instant with music listeners, crossed 50 million views in 27 days. Several of its cover songs created by the aspiring artistes have also become hit. But the craze for soundtrack does not seem to be dying anytime soon.

Even after 105 days, Samajavaragamana is unstoppable, as it still continues to rage the internet. The song has registered 100,280,971 views, over 1 million likes and 51,994 comments so far. This is the first song from the Telugu film industry to achieve this feat, which has thrilled the makers of the movie, which is slated for its worldwide release on January 12, 2020.

Geetha Arts tweeted, "PHENOMENAL RECORD for #Samajavaragamana! Fastest Telugu Song to reach 100M views. Can't thank you enough, fans & movie lovers #AlaVaikunthapurramuloo TEASER COMING REAL @alluarjun #Trivikram #SeetharamaSastry garu @sidsriram @MusicThaman @hegdepooja."

Allu Arjun's fans are all thrilled with this record. One of his fan clubs tweeted, "#Samajavaragamana song hits 100 Million Views on YouTube and emerges as the fastest 100M Viewed Telugu song on YouTube✓ Most liked Telugu song and video (first ever 1 million liked Telugu video) ✓ Fastest 100M Viewed Telugu song #AlaVaikunthapurramuloo @alluarjun @MusicThaman."

The makers of Ala Vaikunthapurramloo have released two other songs after Samajavaragamana. Both of them have received wonderful response. Its second track Ramuloo Ramulaa has received 77 million, 720 likes and 32,364 comments. Its third song OMG Daddy has received 7,969,541 views, 234,000 and 11,690 comments.