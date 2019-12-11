The wait is finally over for the much-awaited teaser of Ala Vaikunthapurramloo, which has been released on YouTube today. The first look video has impressed the viewers and multiplied their curiosity and expectations of the film.

Ala Vaikunthapurramloo is scheduled for release on January 12, 2020, and a couple of its songs have received a historic response from the audience, who were eagerly eating to see the teaser of the movie. Last week, the producers of the film promised to release its first look video at 4.05 pm on December 11.

As promised, Geetha Arts released the teaser of Ala Vaikunthapurramloo on YouTube channel of Haarika & Hassine Creations, tweeted its link and wrote, "Here's #AlaVaikunthapurramulooTeaser. We have put in all our efforts to entertain you for this Sankranthi 2020. Let's celebrate the festival like an extended family at a THEATRE, near you! @alluarjun #Trivikram @hegdepooja @MusicThaman."

Plotline of Ala Vaikunthapurramloo

The teaser provides a faint idea about the plotline of Ala Vaikunthapurramloo, which is going to be another big treat for the family audience from Trivikram Srinivas. The video shows Allu Arjun has got a different role and his mannerism and attitude are going to be a treat for his fans. It also shows the roles played by Pooja Hegde, Sushant, Jayaram, Navdeep, Samuthirakani, Sachin Khedekar and Murali Sharma.

The teaser shows that Ala Vaikunthapurramloo will have brilliant production values, which are full-on grandeur and lavish visuals in true Trivirkam style. As per its first look video, beautiful picturisation, background score, action and punch dialogues will be attractions on the technical front of the film.

The teaser of Ala Vaikunthapurramloo has struck the chord with the audience and left them wanting more. Here is how they reacted on Twitter after watching the video.

Ravindar Patel @ravindarpatel_3

@alluarjun style, swag, action #Trivikram dialogues @MusicThaman bgm Power packed teaser #AVPLTeaserDay

Búńńý Bløød @IamsagarDJ

Stylish Star @alluarjun screen presence and Action Shots 'EYE FEAST'Rock Star @MusicThaman 's BGM 'MUSICAL FEAST' overall #AlaVaikunthapurramulooTeaser COMPLETE FEAST #AlaVaikunthapurramuloo

Bunny_sudheer DHF @bunny__sudheer

What a background score @MusicThaman! Gripping and scintillating. La la la hook already stuck in my mind ❤ #AlaVaikunthapurramulooTeaser

Manikanta.P.D.S @PSPK_JSPK

@alluarjun Love You Anna ❤ Style, Swag, Action & Acting Massive @MusicThaman BGM #AlaVaikunthapurramulooTeaser

Aadhav Kannadhasan @aadhavkk

Power packed Teaser !!! Super bro .. all the best for the film .. #AlaVaikunthapurramuloo

#AvplTeaser @SSAA_fanboy