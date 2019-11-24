The madness over the song Ramuloo Ramulaa from Allu Arjun's Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo (AVPL) reached new heights after a video of a physically handicapped man dancing to tunes of the song went viral on social media.

The makers of Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo released its second song Ramuloo Ramulaa as a Diwali treat for Allu Arjun's fans on October 27. The song has Kasarla Shyam's beautiful lyrics, singers Anurag Kulkarni and Mangli's melodious voices and Thaman's footing-tapping music, which were an instant hit with music lovers. The track received a massive response and trended on social media for several days.

Ramuloo Ramulaa, featuring bits and pieces of the making of the song, crossed 50 million views in 20 days and is a huge record for a Telugu song. Allu Arjun, who was thrilled over the response, tweeted on November 16, "Fastest Viewed Telugu Song. Thank you for this Sensational gift. Very humbled with the overwhelming response of #ramulooramulaa. @iamsushanth @hegdepooja @nivethapethuraj @musicthaman.

As of now, Ramuloo Ramulaa has registered 66,162,933 views, 679,000 likes and 30,827 comments on the YouTube Channel of Aditya Music. In addition to this, many budding actors recorded their dance performances to the tunes of the song and shared those videos, which have also got a massive response. The latest addition to such videos list is a physically-impaired man dancing to its tunes.

Vatti Nagaraju @NagarajuVatti tweeted a video featuring a handicapped man named Sudheer Theerinaa performing to the song Ramuloo Ramulaa on a street of Vishakapattanam. He also wrote, "మనకు ఏముంది అనేది ముఖ్యం కాదు మనం ఏం చెయ్యగలం అనేదే ముఖ్యం!! #RamulooRamulaa #AlaVaikunthapurramuloo (It doesn't matter what we have. What we can do is important!!)."

His dance moves have really stunned many viewers, who kept liking and retweeting his video. A fan named ఆశయాలు Vs. రాజకీయాలు @I_am_Phoenixx tweeted, "Whoever complaining that life is not fair to them, just think one more time.. We might have up and downs in life. But for such people, life is a constant battle. Be thankful for whatever you have. Spread love, peace and always B +ve."