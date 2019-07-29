It was around a month back that Matty Roberts, a California resident sarcastically opened a Facebook event page named 'Storm Area 51, They Can't Stop us All'. The page urged people to storm Area 51, the alleged secretive military base in Nevada so that secrets about hidden alien life in the base can be disclosed. The event page soon went viral, and as of now, nearly 2 million people have expressed their interest to create havoc in Area 51.

In the meantime, a video captured using a motion sensor camera that featured a metallic UFO hovering above an area very near to Area 51 has now gone viral on social media platforms. The camera was set up by a woman named Rachel, and she was shocked to see a disc-shaped object speeding across the skies. Interestingly, the UFO spotted in the skies seem very similar to the alien spaceships people have seen in Hollywood movies like 'Independence Day' and 'Mars Attack'.

"Unbelievable, not sure if it's a jet or some aircraft I haven't seen before. Pretty cool nonetheless," wrote the video uploader.

As the video went viral online, many people who watched the clip claimed that aliens have paid a visit to the secret military base before the planned public raid. Popular alien hunter Scott C Waring also analyzed the clip, and he suggested that the UFO spotted in the clip is a perfect metal disc.

"If you put the Youtube video into slow motion, you easily see its a perfect metal disk. I hear the UFO shooting past at jet-like speeds. The sound is just like that of a jet, but clearly, the object is a metallic disk. So perhaps the sound is merely the noise of the UFO pushing aside the wind as it shoots across. Clearly another top-secret Area 51 project. Imagine a fleet of these American craft flying over other countries. Puts the fear into those who see them," wrote Waring on his website UFO Sightings Daily.

A few days back, Mavixxx, a popular conspiracy theory YouTube channel had uploaded a video that featured a triangular UFO hovering in the skies of Fontana, California. As the clip went viral, conspiracy theorists outlandishly confirmed that this sighting is authentic proof of alien existence.