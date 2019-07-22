Conspiracy theorists all across the world strongly believe that alien life is a reality and extraterrestrials from deep space used to visit the earth regularly to monitor human activities. As per these conspiracy theorists, ancient cave drawings that feature UFOs and bizarre alien-like creatures are strong evidence that extraterrestrials had visited earth.

Adding heat to these seemingly outlandish claims, Mavixxx, a popular conspiracy theory YouTube channel has released a mysterious video that shows a triangular UFO hovering in the skies of Fontana, California.

In the video, the uploader has revealed that the strange clip was captured by a local resident named Luis Cervantes. Interestingly, the UFO spotted in the video has well-defined edges, and it emanated lights from its seemingly metallic body.

Triangular UFO sightings are quite common, and conspiracy theorists speculate that these flying objects could be either alien ships or secretive military vessels like the alleged TR-3B. According to conspiracy theorists, TR-3B is a military vessel developed by the United States Air Force during the Gulf War. The theorists allege that this military vessel is developed by the US Air Force from the secretive Area 51 base using reverse engineering.

The video uploaded by Mavixxx has already gone viral on YouTube and racked up more than 30,000 views. After watching the video, viewers of the channel also put forward various theories to explain this bizarre UFO sighting.

"Thanks, Mavi777, the activity in the skies, land and seas are increasing by the day, who, what, when, where and why? Love the channel, keep 'em coming," commented Jesus Christopher, a YouTube user.

However, skeptics believe that these flying objects are advanced drones and these UFOs do not have any alien connection.

The new UFO sighting was reported just hours after prominent alien hunter Scott C Waring spotted an unidentified flying object near the sun. After making this discovery, Waring claimed that the UFO spotted near the sun is too gigantic, and it may even have the size of a planet.