Popular conspiracy theory YouTube channel 'Mavixxx' has now uploaded a mysterious video clip that shows a UFO flying in the skies of Orange County, California at breathtaking speed. The clip shows a disc-shaped flying object in the skies, and it had glowing light in its seemingly metallic body.

In the video, the conspiracy theorist revealed that the footage was shot on June 19, 2019, and the sighting was apparently captured by a local resident named Sherlly Galicia. Interestingly, the shape and structure of the flying object spotted in the skies of Orange County seems very similar to the alien flying crafts we have seen in Hollywood sci-fi flicks like 'Independence Day' and 'Mars Attack'.

The video uploaded by Mavixxx has already gone viral on YouTube, and it has already racked up more than 25,000 views. After watching the video, most of the viewers claimed that sightings like these are authentic proof of alien existence. As per these alien enthusiasts from the deep space used to visit the earth to monitor human activities, and they even went ahead and claimed that these otherworldly entities are gearing up for an invasion.

However, skeptics were quick to dismiss the alien angle, and they revealed that the flying object spotted in the video could be a drone. Some others argued that these crafts might be sometimes secret military vehicles that have the capability to travel at hypersonic speed.

The new sighting was reported just a few days after Donald Trump, the president of the United States revealed that he does not believe in aliens. Interestingly, Pentagon had earlier confirmed that they had carried out a secretive mission to unravel the mysteries surrounding UFO sightings, especially the one reported by Navy officials. Several Navy officials had previously informed the authorities that the flying objects spotted in the skies performed bizarre manoeuvres that literally defied all laws of modern physics.