Donald Trump, the United States president has revealed that he does not believe in alien existence. However, the president admitted that he has attended meetings that talked about UFO sightings. The comments from Donald Trump came just a month after the Pentagon admitted to investigating about flying saucers after Navy officials reported continuous UFO sightings in the east coast.

When an ABC news report asked about the current developments surrounding alleged alien UFO sightings, Donald Trump responded after raising his eyebrows and later grinning.

"I want them to think whatever they think. I did have one very brief meeting on it. But people are saying they're seeing UFOs. Do I believe it? Not particular," Trump told ABC.

The US Navy pilots had revealed that the alleged flying objects performed some weird maneuvers on the skies defying all laws of current physics. They also claimed that these flying objects were traveling at hypersonic speeds at an altitude of 30,000 feet.

A couple of years back, the Pentagon had confirmed that they have conducted an investigation program called Advanced Aerospace Threat Identification Program (AATIP) to learn more about UFO sightings. Pentagon also added that the project was wrapped up in 2012, but some conspiracy theorists argue that the program is still on.

As per these conspiracy theorists, various governments all across the world and space agencies like NASA are well aware of alien existence. These conspiracy theorists allege that the US government knows about the flying objects that visit the country, but they are still unable to figure out whether these flying ships are from deep space or from other countries who conduct spy operations.

A few weeks back, Leon Golub, a senior astrophysicist at the Harvard-Smithsonian Center for Astrophysics had claimed that alien origin of these flying objects is very unlikely. Golub argues that several factors like atmospheric effects, reflections, neurological overload from multiple inputs during high-speed flights could be the cause of these sightings among pilots.