Conspiracy theorists have long been claiming that space agencies like NASA are covering up secrets about alien life for unknown motives. Adding heat to these seemingly outlandish claims, popular alien hunter Scott C Waring has apparently spotted a UFO near the sun.

At first glance, the UFO seems like a boomerang hovering near the sun. But upon closer analysis, it became evident that this object has a seemingly metallic body. After spotting the bizarre object, Waring claimed that the UFO is huge. He also expressed hope for the US government to soon admit the existence of alien life in the universe.

"I found this planet-sized UFO near our sun today. The UFO is seen holding its position, even though a solar explosion wave hits it. Only the back edge of the round UFO is visible, but it stands out too much for it to be anything else," wrote Waring on his website ET Data Base.

"Such UFOs have been reported a few times over the last few years. The SOHO site is really helping with this since it is so easy to use. With evidence like this, it should not be too many years before we get the US gov to admit that aliens exist," added Waring.

Waring also uploaded a video featuring the discovery on YouTube. After watching the video, many viewers also shared their theories to explain this mysterious sighting.

"This Craft seems to have a flashing light which you would find on all aircraft on Earth. If you look bottom right of the craft near the end of the video you can see the flashing light," commented George Mair, a YouTube user.

"This object has been by the sun for some time. I was on Helioviewer several times and seen this. Looks like it may be in a different location. I will go look. Very interesting," commented Roadracer234, another YouTuber.

Some other users argued that alien spaceships that use advanced technology might be using the sun for reaping energy.

The new discovery comes just a few days after US President Donald Trump claimed to be a disbeliever of alien existence.

"I want them to think whatever they think. I did have one very brief meeting on it. But people are saying they're seeing UFOs. Do I believe it? Not particular," said Donald Trump.