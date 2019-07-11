Conspiracy theorists have long been alleging that Area 51, a secretive US military base located in Nevada is home to various alien activities. As per conspiracy theorists, the United States military, with the help of eminent scientists are conducting secret experiments in this base using alien technologies, and they have built several aircraft using reverse engineering process from this area. Now, a Facebook group named 'Storm Area 51, They Can't Stop us All' has invited people to visit the military base in September so that people will come to know about secret sinister activities, Express Reports.

Until now, a staggering 2,20,000 people have expressed their interest to take part in the event, and if it gets materialized, the United States will witness one of the most powerful public protests aimed to disclose secrets of extraterrestrial existence.

As per the Facebook event's description, the mass protest to Area 51 will happen on September 20, 2019.

"We will all meet up at the Area 51 Alien Center tourist attraction and coordinate our entry. If we naruto run, we can move faster than their bullets. Let's see them, aliens," wrote the Facebook event page manager in its description.

As the popularity of the event reached new heights, it has been later revealed that the planned program is obviously tongue-in-cheek, and it is created by a group called 'Sh**posting cause I'm in shambles'. However, there are still many people who failed to understand the irony, and several people assure that they will storm into Area 51 on September 20.

When we checked in Facebook, a few hours ago, we noticed at least ten more pages, carrying similar names, urging people to raid Area 51.

A few months back, Tyler Glockner, a popular conspiracy theorist who runs the YouTube channel 'Secureteam10' had claimed that he spotted a mysterious structure very near to Area 51. After spotting the strange structure, Glockner assured that something sinister, most probably, alien technology experiments are being carried out in the military base without the knowledge of the general public.