Conspiracy theorists have long been alleging that the sun is hollow, and there could be a mini solar system inside this star where aliens live. Adding heat to these outlandishly bizarre claims, a popular alien hunter named Scott C Waring has released some photos and videos that show a seemingly giant disc-shaped UFO shooting out of the sun.

Scott C Waring claimed that he has spotted the disc-shaped UFO from NASA's sun images captured by the SOHO probe. In the SOHO footage, a strange object can be seen shooting out of the sun from its right top corner, and Waring believes that it is authentic proof of alien existence.

Waring also suggested that this bizarre UFO might have 5-6 times the size of the earth.

"I was checking out the SOHO images and noticed this UFO shooting out of the sun. If it were material from the sun it would be spread out like a hand and shooting straight out, not shooting to the side at an angle. This has a metallic shiny appearance and is 5-6 times the size of Earth. I have long believed that the sun is hollow and holds its own mini solar system inside of it which harness the energy of the sun to power the alien worlds," wrote Waring on his website ET Data Base.

This is not the first time that Scott C Waring is suggesting outlandish theories about alien life. A few months back, after spotting seemingly fossil-like structures on Mars, Waring claimed that a species of advanced alien civilization had once ruled the Red Planet. After making this discovery, Waring also urged Donald Trump, the United States president to make him the head of NASA. Waring claimed that he will unveil all the dark secrets regarding alien life if he got a chance to work as the head of the United States space agency.

Interestingly, a few days back, Donald Trump had revealed that he does not believe in alien existence amid regular UFO sightings reports by US Navy officers. The comments from the president came just weeks after Pentagon admitted to investigating about flying saucers and aerial phenomena.