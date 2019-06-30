Mavixxx, a popular conspiracy theory YouTube channel, has been uploading videos featuring UFOs over the past few months. Now, the conspiracy theorist has released very mysterious footage that shows multiple flying objects hovering in the skies of England.

In the video, the conspiracy theorist revealed that the strange clip was captured on June 20, 2019. However, the exact location where these UFOs appeared still remain unclear.

Interestingly, the objects appeared in the video seems pulsating, and at times, they even tried to align in a formation.

As the video uploaded by Mavixxx went viral on YouTube, many of his users argued that these are signs of an imminent alien disclosure. These alien enthusiasts believe that governments all across the world and space agencies like NASA and ESA have been covering up bitter facts about aliens for years, but now, they are all set to disclose the secrets surrounding extraterrestrial life.

A section of other conspiracy theorists argued that these glowing UFOs are alien scout ships that usually appear on the earth before an invasion.

"The great deception is certainly upon us," commented HonoredShadow, a YouTube user.

"The ships overhead changing patterns, disappearing, are telling of disaster coming to the viewing area. This will be by nature and affect man. anyone see/know something different? Just My speculation from past sightings before the great change," commented Roxie Early, another YouTuber.

However, sceptics are not convinced of these explanations. As per these sceptics, the bizarre objects that appeared in the skies of England are nothing but drones, and there is nothing mysterious about it.

"In the age of the drone, all bets are off," commented Cereberus 7, a sceptic.

A few days back, Mavixxx had uploaded another creepy video that showed a seemingly metallic disc-shaped flying object speeding above the skies of Orange County, California. This video had also gone viral on the internet, and many people considered it proof of extraterrestrial existence.