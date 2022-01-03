Conspiracy theorists strongly believe that aliens are already here on earth, and they argue that an advanced extraterrestrial species named reptilians are among world leaders. And now, an old video that has resurfaced online has made many people believe that aliens have manipulated former US president Barack Obama.

Scott C Waring puts forward bizarre theory

In the old video, during a 2012 AIPAC conference, Barack Obama was seen holding a press conference with Israeli politicians. In the video, a bizarre-looking human being was seen among the audience.

Scott C Waring who analyzed the video claimed that this bizarre-looking being could be most probably an alien.

"Here we see President Obama giving a speech from last year at the Washington Convention Center. As the TV camera pans across the crowd we see several Secret Service agents keeping watch...one of which looks to be an alien that many are calling a reptilian species," wrote Waring on his website UFO Sightings Daily.

Barack Obama manipulated by aliens

In his video uploaded to YouTube, Waring also analyzed the looks of the alleged alien. He claimed that the being is greenish green.

"Look at his skin, every other person's skin is normal. He has a greenish green. His neck is thicker than a normal person. His ears are like bulges of skins. His nose is flattered, his mouth almost doesn't exist. It's just not normal," added Waring.

He also suggested that this extraterrestrial alien could be manipulating the thoughts and actions of Obama using telepathy.

"Place an alien close to Obama at all times in order to help protect him and to manipulate his thoughts and actions through telepathy. The US Presidents...may just puppets," asserted Waring.

A few months back, Haim Eshed, a former Israeli space security chief had claimed that alien existence on earth is real. Eshed, during an interview, revealed that an advanced alien species is working closely with countries like the United States and Israel.