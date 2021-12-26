Space agencies like NASA and ESA have long been searching for extraterrestrial life in other distant nooks of the universe. However, until now, neither of these space agencies have succeeded in finding strong evidence of alien life. And now, NASA is apparently hiring priests to make human beings prepare for a possible alien first contact in the future.

Priests to react on extraterrestrial first contact

According to reports, NASA is apparently hiring 24 theologians as part of a plan to work out how different religions will react when humans make their first contact with aliens. British clergyman Reverend Dr Andrew Davison who works at the University of Cambridge is one among those experts who will be a part of this team.

"Consider the implications of applying the tools of late 20th [and early 21st]-century science to questions that had been considered in religious traditions for hundreds or thousands of years," said Carl Pilcher, head of NASA's Astrobiology Institute until 2016.

He also added that the possibility of discovering alien life is very high, as there are more than 100 billion galaxies in the universe.

"That's just inconceivable when there are over 100 billion stars in this galaxy and over 100 billion galaxies in the universe," asserted Pilcher.

Did humans already find aliens?

Amid busy search, conspiracy theorists all across the world strongly believe that humans have already made the first contact with aliens. A few months back, Haim Eshed, former Israeli space security chief had claimed that alien existence on earth is real, and made it clear that world powers like the United States and Israel are working closely with an advanced extraterrestrial race.

According to Eshed, a galactic federation is present where aliens and human representatives sit together to take important decisions. He also hinted at the existence of a secretive underground base on Mars.