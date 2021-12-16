Conspiracy theorists all across the world have long been claiming that alien existence on earth is real. According to these conspiracy theorists, UFO sightings that happen in various parts of the globe are indicating the presence of an advanced extraterrestrial species on earth. Adding up the heat to these claims, dozens of UFOs were recently spotted in Paterson, New Jersey.

Multiple UFOs in New Jersey skies

The alleged UFO sighting apparently happened on December 10, 2021. In a video released by self-styled alien hunter Scott C Waring, multiple flying objects can be seen hovering in the night skies.

Waring, on his website UFO Sightings Daily claimed that these glowing objects could be alien vessels that reached the earth from deep space.

"In this five-minute video, we see dozens of glowing circular objects moving across the sky. The objects are following each other in a line. Sometimes in the video, I see a pair of objects moving apart, then suddenly moving back together so it seems they are trying to stay together. You can hear the eyewitnesses dismay and confusion in their voices as they watch the craft flying over them. At one point in the video one glowing object comes over them, he zoomed in on it, showing a whiteish sphere object, then it moves away. This moment excited the eyewitness who can be heard saying, "See! See I told you so!" meaning he said they were alien craft and this show of intelligence of the craft made that statement accurate," wrote Waring on his website.

Netizens react to new UFO sighting

The video uploaded by Waring has now gone viral on online spaces, and it has made many people believe that aliens are already here on earth. Most of the viewers who watched the clip uploaded by Waring assured that aliens are gearing up for disclosure, and it may happen anytime soon.

"These beings are making it clear that they want to be seen now," commented Just Me, a YouTube user.

Some other users claimed that these lights could be secret military vessels, while a section of people suggested that these UFOs could be mere drones.