Conspiracy theorists have long been claiming that Antarctica is home to an advanced alien civilization. According to these conspiracy theorists, the general public has very limited or no access to Antarctica due to the extraterrestrial presence in the icy land. And now, adding up the heat to these bizarre theories, popular alien hunter Scott C Waring has claimed to have discovered a 40-meter UFO disc in Antarctica.

Waring assures alien presence in Antarctica

In a recent post on his website, Waring claimed that he discovered this UFO disc using Google Earth. The conspiracy theorist also shared the coordinates (74°35'37.57"S 164°54'28.90"E) in which this disc can be found.

"I think this is the big one guys, the real deal. I imagine that soon after I release this video, some government somewhere will go and retrieve it. Wow, and it is in a heart-shaped break in the ice, which really makes me wonder, did they do that on purpose for the fun of it? Or did the disk cause the shape in the ice when it landed in this area? Sure it is the perfect hiding place for an alien ship, because no one will ever see it hidden out there in Antarctica. No one will ever wander past it or hike near it or even sail near it. It is just the perfect location for a UFO to hide. I really wonder, which government is going to get their hands on this baby first? 100% proof that aliens exist and are on Earth right now. So...the treasure hunt begins. Winner gets all," wrote Waring on his website UFO Sightings Daily.

This is not the first time that Waring is making bizarre claims about alien existence. A few years back, the conspiracy theorist who operates from Taiwan allegedly discovered a thigh bone-like structure on Mars. After making the discovery, Waring urged then US President Donald Trump to make him the head of NASA. However, skeptics dismissed Waring's claims and made it clear that most of his discoveries are classic cases of pareidolia.

The former Israeli space security chief who talked about aliens

A few months back, Haim Eshed, a former Israeli space security chief had also talked about the existence of extraterrestrials on earth. In an interview, Eshed shockingly claimed that world powers like the United States and Israel are working closely with aliens.

He also added that there is a galactic federation where humans and aliens are members.